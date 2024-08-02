ARTICLE
2 August 2024

TRAI Releases Consultation Paper For The National Broadcasting Policy, 2024

Pioneer Legal

Contributor

The MIB in July, 2023 initiated the process of formulating a National Broadcasting Policy ("NBP"). The MIB, in pursuance of its objective, also reached out to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India ("TRAI"), as it is a significant regulator in the broadcasting sector. After various pre consultation papers, internal discussions even an open house discussion conducted by TRAI, on June 20, 2024, TRAI has released recommendations on 'Inputs for Formulation of The National Broadcasting Policy'.

TRAI, in its recommendations has stated that the broadcasting sector is a sunrise sector having huge potential to contribute towards the growth of the Indian economy. The vision for the NBP is to propel growth, promote content and protect interests. To achieve the aforementioned vision, TRAI has laid down various goals with a host of parameters to be fulfilled. More detailed recommendations for successfully achieving the vision and the goals have also been provided on the official TRAI website.

Authors
Photo of Pritha Jha
Pritha Jha
Photo of Pavana Padmakumar
Pavana Padmakumar
Person photo placeholder
Vijay Chawla
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
