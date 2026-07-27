Relieving Letter Is Not An Unconditional Right: Bharat Aviation Judgement Recasts The Treatment Of Exit Documents

The article examines the near-automatic judicial treatment of exit documentation rights in Indian employment law and traces how the Bombay High Court's ruling in Bharat Aviation Pvt. Ltd. and Ors. v. Rahul Sudhindra Soni marks the emergence of a new doctrine - the consequential document doctrine, under which such entitlements are conditioned on a lawful and complete exit from employment.

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Introduction:

The article examines the near-automatic judicial treatment of exit documentation rights in Indian employment law and traces how the Bombay High Court's ruling in Bharat Aviation Pvt. Ltd. and Ors. v. Rahul Sudhindra Soni marks the emergence of a new doctrine - the consequential document doctrine, under which such entitlements are conditioned on a lawful and complete exit from

1. Relieving Letter

Relieving letters were long thought of as a near-default entitlement in the Indian employment law landscape, a position rooted in the sustained tradition of beneficial judicial interpretation of labour legislation. The constitutional right to livelihood under Article 21 was regularly invoked before courts in disputes where employers refused to issue relieving letters and was frequently decisive. The Bombay High Court confronted this near-default entitlement directly in its May 2026 ruling in Bharat Aviation Pvt. Ltd. and Ors. v. Rahul Sudhindra Soni1(“ Bharat Aviation”).

2. Exit Documents: An Overview

When employment ends, whether by resignation, termination, retirement, or discharge, an employer typically issues a set of documents that together mark the formal close of the relationship. Three documents are commonly encountered in practice: the experience certificate, which records the employee’s role and the duration of their service and may include an assessment of performance; the relieving letter, which confirms that the employee has been formally relieved from duties and is free to join another organisation; and the service certificate, which is the instrument under the Industrial Employment Standing Orders Act and the Model Standing Orders framed thereunder ( now subsumed under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020). Collectively, these documents constitute “Exit Documents.”

3. Statutory Backing for Exit Documents

The statutory framework draws a clear distinction that practice often obscures. The law mandates the issuance of the service certificate and not the relieving letter. The obligation has its origins in the Industrial Employment Standing Orders Act, 1946 and the Central and State Model Standing Orders framed thereunder, which required employers in covered industrial establishments to issue a certificate to a departing employee specifying the nature of work performed and the period of employment. The Industrial Relations Code, 2020 (“IR Code”) and the Model Standing Orders, 2026 framed under it subsume this legacy framework and sharpen the obligation further in that, the certificate must now be issued within ten (10) days of the cessation of employment.

Two features of this statutory framework are critical to understanding the limits of the legal entitlement.

First, the regime applies only to "workmen," now termed “workers” under the IR Code, in "industrial establishments," a defined and limited category. Managers, supervisors above prescribed wage thresholds, and employees in commercial establishments such as IT companies and professional services firms fall outside the direct scope of the Standing Orders regime. Therefore, for this substantial category of employees, the entitlement to exit documentation rests on contract and practice rather than statute.

Second, the statutory obligation draws no distinction based on the manner of Whether the employee resigns, is terminated, retires, or is discharged, the obligation to issue the service certificate is, on its face, uniform.

4. Pre-Bharat Aviation Jurisprudence

For the workmen covered by the Standing Orders regime, the entitlement to a service certificate was statutory and unambiguous. Beyond that category, the courts extended what was effectively the same protective logic to a broader class of employees, including those employed in commercial and professional establishments outside the Standing Orders framework, whose exit documentation rights rested on contract and practice rather than statute.

Therefore, the pre-Bharat Aviation judicial tendency was that an employer could not ordinarily withhold a service certificate or relieving letter regardless of which category the employee fell into, and courts would direct its issuance wherever denial lacked a legally sound basis. This tendency rested on both constitutional foundations and on the courts' traditionally beneficial approach to labour legislation.

The Supreme Court's recognition of the right to livelihood as an integral component of the right to life in Olga Tellis & Ors. v. Bombay Municipal Corporation2 was invoked, with some success, in employment exit disputes to argue that withholding a relieving letter was tantamount to depriving an employee of their constitutional right to earn a living. Crucially, the reach of Article 21 is not bound by the Standing Orders regime, it applies to all persons.

Accordingly, Courts and tribunals used this constitutional foundation to extend the presumptive entitlement to employees in the contractual category as well, treating the refusal to issue a relieving letter or service certificate as engaging the same constitutional concern, irrespective of whether the employee was a "workman" under the industrial legislation.

The Rajasthan High Court reinforced this tendency in Ramesh Kumar Verma v. State (Panchayati Raj Dep)3 where the court held that even when an employer considers the employee's service unsatisfactory, it is to issue the certificate, while retaining the employer’s right to record periods of unsatisfactory service therein.

The clearest evidence of this prevailing tendency is the Industrial Court's interim order in Bharat Aviation. In Complaint (ULP) No. 450 of 2024 before the Industrial Court, Mumbai, the respondent employee invoked Article 21 and the Standing Orders regime; the Industrial Court accepted both arguments and granted him interim relief directing issuance of the document.

Effectively, while the statutory obligation to issue a service certificate was mandated only for the section designated as “workmen" in covered establishments, the combined operation of the right to livelihood recognized under Article 21, the courts' broadly beneficial approach to labour legislation, and the willingness of industrial courts and tribunals to treat exit documentation as engaging constitutional concerns produced a practical result that extended well beyond that narrow category.

Employees in the contractual category, those in commercial and professional establishments not covered by the Standing Orders regime, found themselves benefiting from the same presumptive entitlement, not by statutory right, but through judicial extension grounded in the constitutional guarantee. It was this accumulated doctrinal tendency, applying uniformly across both statutory and contractual employees, that the Bombay High Court in Bharat Aviation directly confronted and, in the context of a bond breach, qualified.

5. Bharat Aviation: Factual Matrix and Doctrinal Shift

The facts in Bharat Aviation are characteristic of a dispute that is very common in skill-intensive industries.

Bharat Aviation, an aviation engineering company servicing international carriers including American Airlines and British Airways, arranged specialized Boeing B777 aircraft maintenance training for the respondent employee through its client airline in October 2022. In consideration of the training, which upgraded him from the position of Technician to that of Engineer, the employee executed a bond on November 7, 2022 committing to serving the company for three years, or to pay liquidated damages of Rs. 10 lakhs and serve 60 days' notice in the event of early exit. He resigned abruptly in April 2024, without notice and without tendering the agreed damages. The company declined to accept the resignation and refused to issue the relieving letter or service certificate.

The Industrial Court extended the presumptive entitlement to the employee and granted him interim relief by directing the issuance of the relieving letter. The Bombay High Court vide its judgement held that the Industrial Court erred in granting this relief to the employee.

While the judgement effectively enforces the Employer’s right to withhold the relieving letter as opposed to the general practice, it is important to note at this juncture that this is not in conflict with the obligations established by the standing orders regime. The Employer’s right to withhold the relieving letter stems from three reasons as laid out in the judgement:

Recharacterization of Relieving Letter

The Court vide Bharat Aviation recharacterized the relieving letter as a consequential act that follows only from the formal acceptance of a resignation. In the present case, the employee resigned in breach of the Agreement without serving the stipulated 60-day notice period and without tendering the liquidated damages of Rs. 10 lakhs required under his service bond. Since the resignation was in breach of valid contractual terms, the employer was justified in declining to accept it and, consequently, was not required to issue the relieving letter or experience certificate.

This characterisation effectively shifts the relieving letter from being a right triggered by the mere fact of employment to being a right triggered by the valid completion of the exit process. The alleged curtailment of the employee’s constitutional right to earn a livelihood was assessed against this background and was rejected by the Court, which placed due importance on the sanctity of the contractual obligation.

No Obligation on the Employer to Facilitate Re-Employment

The Court further held that an employee in breach of contract cannot compel the employer to actively assist him in securing alternative employment. While noting that the employee is at liberty to secure an alternative employment on his own accord, the Court emphasized that he cannot insist that the Petitioner facilitate his transition by issuing a certificate of excellent service or a relieving letter when his resignation was itself in breach of the Agreement.

Therefore, a trained employee who acts in breach of contract cannot expect the employer to cooperate in, or contribute towards, securing his employment with a rival employer, and such an employer is under no obligation to assist a trained employee in transitioning to a competitor when that employee has failed to honour his service commitment.

Avoidance of Unjust Enrichment of the Employee

The Court also identified a broader concern of unjust enrichment. The employee, having been upgraded from the position of Technician to that of Aircraft Maintenance Engineer through specialised Boeing B777 aircraft training funded by the Petitioner, attempted to leave immediately after acquiring these skills in order to better his prospects, in clear violation of his three-year service bond.

The Court held that he cannot leverage that employer-funded investment to benefit a rival employer and simultaneously demand that the employer assist him in doing so, as such a course of action would permit an employee to exploit an employer's training investment while acting in breach of his contractual commitments, conferring an unearned benefit upon himself at the Employer’s expense.

The Court further observed that if employers were compelled to issue relieving letters despite bond breaches, it would encourage unhealthy competition in the aviation sector, incentivising rival companies to poach trained engineers rather than investing in training their own technicians and encouraging other employees to disregard their contractual obligations with impunity. The Court also affirmed, following the Supreme Court judgement in Vijaya Bank and Anr. v. Prashant B Narnaware,4 that the requirement to execute a bond as a condition of employer-funded training cannot be treated as prima facie unconstitutional or violative of the Indian Contract Act.

6. Pre-Existing Qualifications on Exit Documentation and the Growing Recognition of Employer Interests

While Bharat Aviation significantly advances the jurisprudence on exit documentation, it does not emerge from a vacuum. Even before this decision, the employee’s entitlement to a service certificate or relieving letter was not absolute, and courts had on occasion recognised qualifications rooted in the employee’s own conduct.

The Rajasthan High Court in Rajendra Kumar Kuldeep v. State of Rajasthan5 held that an employee terminated following a disciplinary inquiry establishing financial misconduct could not claim an experience certificate as a matter of right, observing that an employee cannot be rewarded for delinquency.

More directly relevant to the service bond context, the Division Bench of the Bombay High Court in Amrit Pal Singh v. Pawan Hans Helicopters Ltd. and Anr,6 while ultimately directing that the employee be relieved, made such relief expressly conditional upon prior payment of the contractually stipulated liquidated damages of Rs. 10 lakhs and the service of the stipulated notice period. The Division Bench thereby recognised, well before Bharat Aviation, that exit from employment in breach of a service bond did not entitle an employee to unconditional assistance from the employer in the transition.

These authorities established that the pre-existing framework, though broadly protective of the employee’s interest in receiving exit documentation, was not absolute and admitted of qualifications where the employee’s own conduct gave rise to a cognisable defence.

Taken together, these authorities, Amrit Pal Singh, Vijaya Bank, and Bharat Aviation, trace a discernible and coherent movement in recent Indian employment jurisprudence toward treating service bond obligations as genuine, enforceable commitments rather than nominal undertakings. The Supreme Court in Vijaya Bank, as noted above, confirmed that such bonds are enforceable even where the employer has not incurred direct expenditure on training, and that they do not offend either Section 27 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872 or public policy.

The High Courts, in turn, have progressively recognised that an employer’s investment in a trained workforce is a cognisable legal interest, one that attracts corresponding obligations on the departing employee and that courts will protect, including by declining to compel the issuance of exit documentation where those obligations remain unmet.

This line of authority reflects a growing judicial willingness to give effect to the legitimate commercial interests that underlie service bonds, marking a meaningful shift in the balance struck between employer and employee in the exit documentation context.

7. Conclusion

Bharat Aviation Pvt. Ltd. v. Rahul Sudhindra Soni does not extinguish the employee's right to a relieving letter or service certificate. It reframes what that right depends upon.

The near-default entitlement that was consistently upheld across statutory and constitutional foundations and extended by courts as a corollary of the employment relationship, is merely conditioned where the employee's own departure is a contractual wrong and not abolished.

It recharacterizes exit documents as a consequential entitlement that follows the valid acceptance of resignation and confirms that where that acceptance is legitimately withheld, the documents that depend upon it need not be issued.

For practitioners, the central takeaway is that a relieving letter or service certificate must, as a general rule, be issued. What Bharat Aviation establishes is a principled, bounded exception. Where a valid service bond has been breached and the resignation has not been lawfully accepted, the employer is not required to issue the document. That exception, however, must be applied with coherence. An employer who disputes the validity of a resignation, declines to accept it, and on that basis withholds exit documentation must maintain that position consistently.

Bharat Aviation provides a significant doctrinal calibration for that evolving landscape, but it is a starting point, not a settled answer. The courts will continue to be called upon to determine when the consequential document doctrine, as it now may be called, applies, how it interacts with standing orders obligations, and where the employer’s right to withhold ends and the employee’s statutory entitlement begins.

Footnotes

1 Bharat Aviation Pvt. Ltd. and Ors. v. Rahul Sudhindra Soni. MANU/MH/4281/2026.

2 Olga Tellis & Ors. v. Bombay Municipal Corporation. MANU/SC/0039/1985.

3 CW Case No. 7372 of 2013 (RAJHC).

4 Vijaya Bank and Anr. v. Prashant B Narnaware. MANU/SC/0696/2025.

5 S.B. WP No. 4621/2013 (RAJHC).

6 WP No. 2329 of 2006 (BOMHC).

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