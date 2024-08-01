House Science Committee Advances Crucial Space Legislation

The House Science, Space, and Technology Committee ("HSC"), US recently moved forward with four space-related bills on March 20, 2024, covering a range of significant issues in the space domain [Science Committee Passes Eight Bipartisan Bills. (2024, March 20). House Committee on Science Space & Tech – Republicans,https://science.house.gov/2024/3/science-committee-passes-eight-bipartisan-bills]. The same can be summarised as follows:
- H.R. 272, Astronaut Safe Temporary Ride (ASTRO) Act [H.R.272 - 118th Congress (2023-2024): ASTRO Act | Congress.gov | Library of Congress]: This bill authorizes transportation options for NASA astronauts upon their return to Earth until they are medically cleared to drive independently. It simplifies the approval process currently overseen by the NASA administrator, ensuring smoother transitions for returning astronauts.
- H.R. 6219, Accessing Satellite Data to Enable New Discoveries (ASCEND) Act [H.R.6219 - 118th Congress (2023-2024): ASCEND Act | Congress.gov | Library of Congress]: Seeking to formalize NASA's commercial data acquisition program, this bill allows the agency to purchase remote sensing data from private companies for research purposes. It aims to support and strengthen the program's growth and efficacy.
- H.R. 7687, the NASA Streamlining Partnerships for Research and Education for Engineering and Science (SPREES) Act [H.R.7687 - 118th Congress (2023- 2024): NASA Streamlining Partnerships for Research and Education for Engineering and Science Act | Congress.gov | Library of Congress]: Enabling NASA to jointly fund research with other federal agencies, this bill streamlines collaboration in science, engineering, and education programs. It cuts through bureaucratic hurdles, facilitating smoother processes for researchers and students seeking funding.
- H.R. 4152, the Space Resources Institute Act [H.R.4152 - 118th Congress (2023- 2024): Space Resources Institute Act | Congress.gov | Library of Congress]: Directing NASA to explore the feasibility of establishing an institute for studying space resources, this bill aims to centralize research efforts. It addresses the need for a focused approach to space resource utilization, fostering responsible exploration.
These bills, unanimously advanced by the committee, now move to the full House for further consideration. They represent bipartisan efforts to tackle legal and regulatory challenges in space exploration, marking significant progress toward fostering innovation and safety in the evolving space industry landscape.
Originally published by 08 May, 2024
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.