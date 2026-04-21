When Does Arbitration Really Begin? India's Supreme Court Clarifies

The Supreme Court of India clarified that arbitration commences when a notice invoking arbitration is received, not when a court application for the appointment of an arbitrator is filed

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Earlier this year, the Supreme Court of India clarified a procedural question in Indian arbitration law: when do arbitration proceedings commence for the purposes of interim relief under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (the Act)? In the case of Regenta Hotels Private Limited v. Hotel Grand Centre Point and Others, the Court held that proceedings commence when the respondent receives a notice invoking arbitration, and not when a later court proceeding for appointment of an arbitrator is filed. This decision brings clarity to the question of the relevant date of commencement of arbitrations, and consequently, the timelines available to parties to initiate arbitration to avoid interim reliefs from lapsing.

Background

Regenta Hotels Private Limited and M/s Hotel Grand Centre Point, a partnership firm, were parties to a franchise agreement. On disputes arising between the parties, Regenta Hotels approached the relevant courts in Bengaluru, India for interim reliefs under Section 9 of the Act, which were initially granted. However, Regenta Hotels' applications for interim reliefs were later dismissed.

When the matter reached the High Court of Karnataka, the High Court upheld the dismissal, albeit on a different basis: it found that Regenta Hotels had not commenced arbitration within the 90-day period required by Section 9(2) of the Act, a provision which was introduced to ensure that parties initiate arbitration promptly after obtaining interim reliefs. The High Court treated the date of filing the Section 11 petition (for appointment of an arbitrator) as the date of commencement of the arbitration, rather than the date on which the respondent received a notice invoking arbitration under Section 21 of the Act. Regenta Hotels challenged this interpretation before the Supreme Court.

The Indian Supreme Court’s decision

The Indian Supreme Court found that the High Court's interpretation was incorrect, citing its earlier decisions in Sundaram Finance Ltd. v. NEPC India Ltd., Milkfood Ltd. v. GMC Ice Cream (P) Ltd., Geo Miller and Company Pvt. Ltd. v. Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd., and Arif Azim Company Ltd. v. Aptech Ltd., all of which consistently held that the date of receipt of notice invoking arbitration is the date of commencement of arbitration under the Act.

The Court rejected the argument that judicial proceedings, such as the filing of a Section 11 petition for appointment of an arbitrator on a respondent's failure to engage in the process, could substitute the statutory provisions regarding the date of commencement of the arbitration.

Applying these principles to the facts, the Supreme Court found that Regenta Hotels had served notice invoking arbitration on 11 April 2024, which had been replied to on 23 April 2024. In its reply, the respondent refused to participate in the appointment of an arbitrator. This reply constituted clear evidence that the notice had been received and understood as an invocation of the arbitral process. These dates were well within the 90-day time limit to initiate arbitration from the date on which interim orders were originally granted.

The Indian Supreme Court accordingly set aside the High Court's decision and restored the interim injunction originally granted. The Court also directed the High Court to expeditiously decide the pending Section 11 petition for appointment of an arbitrator, ensuring that the arbitral process proceeds without undue delay.

Comment

This decision clarifies a common misconception regarding the date of commencement of arbitration under the Act, confirming that initiation of arbitration by notice is the legally relevant date for commencement, not the date of any subsequent court application requesting appointment of an arbitrator.

The decision is also a timely reminder for parties seeking or obtaining interim relief from Indian courts in support of arbitrations to ensure that they initiate arbitration promptly and within the prescribed 90-day period to avoid any interim relief from lapsing automatically. However, as helpfully clarified by this decision, it is sufficient for parties to do so by issuing an appropriate notice – no court proceedings are necessary or relevant.

The authors would like to thank Yashvi Hora for her contribution to this post.

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