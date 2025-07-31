Season 2 Episode 1 - ESG & ARBITRATION (Podcast)

With this New Year 2023 we welcome Season 2 of ESG Decibel Series with Mr. Toby Landau KC, on growing importance of ESG & Arbitration. Mr. Landau talks about ESG considerations that have become increasingly important in the field of arbitration. Environmental and social issues, such as climate change and human rights, are becoming more prevalent in international disputes and are increasingly being taken into account by arbitrators and arbitral institutions. Sonal Verma, Partner, ESG Advisory, Dhir & Dhir Associates, moderates the episode.

Toby Landau KC is a barrister, advocate and arbitrator, and a member of the Bars of England & Wales, Singapore, New York, the BVI and Northern Ireland, and is registered in the DIFC. He practises in London as a sole practitioner and in Singapore from Duxton Hill Chambers (Singapore Group Practice). He is currently the Vice President at Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).

As Counsel, he has argued hundreds of major international commercial, investor-State and inter-state arbitrations, as well as ground-breaking cases in the highest courts of England, Singapore, Hong Kong, Pakistan and the Caribbean. Since April 2012 he has been a member of the Panel of Advisors to the Attorney-General of Singapore.

As Arbitrator, he has extensive experience as Chairman, Co-Arbitrator and Sole Arbitrator in commercial and investor-State disputes under most of the world's leading ad hoc and institutional rules. He is a member of various panels, including ICSID.

He is Visiting Professor at Kings College London; Member of the Governing Board of ICCA; Fellow of the CIArb and Chartered Arbitrator; Vice-Chairman of the Saudi Centre for Commercial Arbitration; UK delegate to the UNCITRAL Working Group on Arbitration (1994-2013); a draftsman of the English Arbitration Act 1996; the Pakistan Arbitration (International Investment Disputes) Ordinance, 2006; the Mauritius International Arbitration Act 2008, as well as many institutional rules.

He holds a first-class law degree and a first-class BCL from Oxford University (Eldon Scholar), and an LL.M. from Harvard Law School (Kennedy Scholar).

