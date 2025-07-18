ARTICLE
18 July 2025

Navigating The Frontier: Assessing The Benefits And Limitations Of AI Integration In International Arbitration

AP
India Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Abstract

We are navigating a post-pandemic era with increased use of digital technologies and an unprecedented shift from traditional ways of conducting arbitration proceedings. This has resulted in an unprecedented "dataquake" and a significantly increased role of arbitral institutions in terms of, inter alia, technological innovation. The possibilities of the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in arbitration are thus increasing by the day, but still remain ascertainable. Many limitations still exist, including issues such as the concerns of confidentiality and data privacy, the absence of a legal framework for guidance, and difficulties in the generalization of AI – to name a few. To be able to accurately gauge the potential influence of AI on arbitration, we must understand the fundamentals of AI, including both its theoretical and practical aspects as they apply to arbitration. This article will provide an overview of how AI could be transforming arbitration.

This article has been published in the Bahrain Chamber for Dispute Resolution (BCDR's) International Arbitration Review Volume 10, Issue 1, and can be accessed at Navigating the Frontier: Assessing the Benefits and Limitations of AI Integration in International Arbitration – Kluwer Law Online.

Originally published by Wolter Kluwer on 15 July 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

