Competition Law Newsletter – June 2026

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In the June edition of the Competition Law Newsletter, we bring you a curated roundup of significant developments in competition law, featuring key judgments from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts, along with notable orders passed by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, and the Competition Commission of India:
Supreme Court of India
High Courts of India
- Orissa High Court quashes CCI investigation against Rungta Mines
- Delhi High Court clarifies that no pre-decisional hearing required before CCI closes a case under section 26(2)
National Company Law Appellate Tribunal
- NCLAT upholds CCI order closing case against Kerala State Beverages Corporation
- NCLAT sets aside CCI order against Grasim in VSF dominance case; matter remanded for fresh hearing
Competition Commission of India
Enforcement Orders
- CCI closes proceedings against 12 Delhi Hospitals in alleged excessive pricing cases
- CCI orders investigation into exclusive dealing arrangements in Delhi’s IMFL Market
Combination Orders
- CCI penalises Manipal Entities for Gun Jumping
- CCI approves ITC’s acquisition of Aditya Birla’s Paper & Pulp Business
- CCI approves ADEs–Shelf drilling merger in Offshore Rig Market
We hope this is useful for all our readers.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]