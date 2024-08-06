Competition Commission Of India (Commitment) Regulations, 2024 ("Commitment Regulations")

The CCI has notified the Commitment Regulations which are effective as of March 6, 2024.

Pioneer Legal is a new age law firm with a dynamic approach to revolutionize the legal landscape in India. We excel in providing commercially viable legal solutions in tandem with high happiness quotient for our attorneys and clients.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The CCI has notified the Commitment Regulations which are effective as of March 6, 2024. The key highlights of these Commitment Regulations are:

A commitment application is an application filed by an applicant offering to implement such measures that would address the concerns of the Commission in respect of proceedings initiated by the Commission in relation to alleged contraventions of sub-section (4) of Section 3 or Section 4 of the Act.

The application must, in the manner prescribed, be filed within 45 days ofthe order passed by the Commission under sub-section (1) of Section 26 of the Act.

The applicants have the right to withdraw the applications at any stage. However, the application will not be considered if the applicant has an amount due for recovery under the Act. The initial inquiry stands suspended until a decision in relation to the application is reached. However, if the entire proceedings do not conclude within 130 working days, the initial inquiry resumes.

The decision of the Commission in relation to the application is not subject to appeal.

A 21-day window is provided to the concerned parties, the Director General, or any other party to submit comments, objections, or suggestions on the application.

Previous contraventions of the applicant are taken into consideration by the Commission prior to making its determination.

Originally published by 08 May, 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.