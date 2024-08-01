CCI (General) Amendment Regulations, 2024 Amends The CCI (General) Regulations, 2009

The construct of an 'interlocutory application' has been introduced specifically with reference to applications made to the Commission in cases under Section 19 of the Act, which deals with the Commission's inquiries into certain agreements and dominant position of an entity.

Every interlocutory application is to be scrutinized by the Secretary appointed under Section 17(1) of the Act (including an officer of the Commission authorized by the Chairperson to function as a Secretary) within 7 days of its submission. Any defects in the application are to be communicated to the concerned party and a revised application is to be submitted within 5 days of receipt of communication of defects.

Originally published 05 April 2024

