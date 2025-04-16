You're Invited: Fireside Chat About ASCI's New Study, "Manifest - Masculinities Beyond The Mask"

On April 22nd, the International Advertising Association will be hosting a virtual fireside chat with Manisha Kapoor, the CEO and Secretary General of The Advertising Standards Council of India. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET (which is 6:30 p.m. in India).

During the fireside chat, we'll be discussing ASCI's new report, Manifest - Masculinities Beyond the Mask. The report, which was produced in collaboration with the Unstereotype Alliance and Religious Brands, explores "the fascinating world of masculinities, and what lies beyond and beneath the external manifestations and representations we see in the media." The report looks at how masculinity is represented in the media and how those representations have evolved, with a goal to encouraging more progressive representations of masculinity. As the report explains, "Advertising has the power to contribute to societal change. By recognizing the crises that men are facing today, and the insights revealed by this report, advertising can help to create and build narratives that augur well for men, and for society."

Please join us for what should be a very interesting discussion. The program is free and no pre-registration is required. You can watch the program on LinkedIn, YouTube, or Facebook.

This fireside chat is part of an ongoing series produced by the IAA's Public Policy Council. You can view other fireside chats in the series here. Previous programs have included discussions with the Institute for Advertising Ethics, BBB National Programs, the International Chamber of Commerce, UNICEF, the United Nations, the Federal Trade Commission, Ad Standards Canada, and others.

"Advertising has the power to contribute to societal change"

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.