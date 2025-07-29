From Bookkeeping To Compliance: What US And UK Firms Can Outsource To India

In today's fast-evolving global economy, outsourcing is no longer a reactive cost-saving measure — it's a proactive, strategic lever.

RAA is a forward thinking accounting practise, a kinship of professionals bound by the common belief in delivering the highest value to its clients. A complete advisory and audit service firm with 38 years of experience serving SME and larger conglomerate clients across the globe. R. Arora & Associates is a CAG empanelled (Category-1) Chartered Accountancy Firm established in 1985.

In today's fast-evolving global economy, outsourcing is no longer a reactive cost-saving measure — it's a proactive, strategic lever. As companies seek to expand operations, enhance reporting quality, and retain focus on core functions, India has emerged as the global back office for finance and accounting. But success depends not just on where you outsource — but how.

This article explores:

Which accounting functions are best suited for outsourcing

How to structure your outsourcing relationship

Real-world examples of successful execution

What Accounting Roles Can Be Outsourced?

India provides a robust talent pool of accounting professionals — allowing global businesses to outsource both routine and strategic finance work.

Transactional Roles Bookkeeping

AP/AR processing

payroll calculations, and general ledger reconciliations — aligned with US GAAP and UK FRS. Compliance Functions Audit Support, US federal and state tax preparation (Forms 1120, 1065, 1040), UK VAT returns, HMRC filings, GST & TDS Filiings, and Companies House annual submissions. Management Accounting Monthly reporting packs, cash flow forecasts, budget vs actual reports — tailored to client-specific templates, MIS Reports Specialized Support Preparation of PBC lists, year-end schedules for CPA firms in the US, and support for statutory accounts in the UK under IFRS.

Real Example: A U.S.-based SaaS firm outsourced AP and payroll to RAA. Over 18 months, the engagement scaled to include tax compliance, monthly closings, and investor MIS reports — enabling their CFO to focus on growth and Series B fundraising.

Strategic Outsourcing: Structuring it Right

Strategic outsourcing goes beyond staffing. It involves process redesign, risk management, and clear governance. Here's how this can be seamless:

Pilot Approach Start with one or two processes. Build confidence and scale based on performance. Tech-Enabled Workflow Use platforms like Xero, QuickBooks, Zoho, Google Workspace, and dashboards (e.g. Asana, Trello) for real-time collaboration. SOPs and SLAs Every function comes with documented SOPs, service levels, and escalation protocols. Communication Protocols Weekly cadence calls, shared calendars, and a dedicated SPOC ensure clarity and accountability.

If done correctly, Outsourcing can be a strategic extension of your finance office.

Snapshot 60% avg cost savings

24–48 hour turnaround on standard processes

Talent trained across multiple global ERPs

Trusted by foreign companies from 5+ countries

Flexible Resourcing: Fully Outsourced or Managed Staff Augmentation

Depending on your growth stage and operational complexity, flexible engagement models can be opted for:

Fully Outsourced Teams : Where the end-to-end execution — from hiring and training to delivery and reporting — is fully outsources with the service provider.

: Where the end-to-end execution — from hiring and training to delivery and reporting — is fully outsources with the service provider. Dedicated Staff Under Your Oversight: Where a resource(s) is aligned to your needs, who works full-time for your organization, but is administratively managed by outsourcing partner. A senior manager ensures quality control, SLA adherence, and performance reviews.

This blended model allows businesses to scale quickly while retaining control, without the overheads of setting up their own legal entity or local HR systems in India.

Conclusion

Outsourcing accounting to India can transform your finance function — but only if it's done right.

What often slows down outsourced engagements is fragmentation — one team for compliance, another for tax, another for law. Integrating all functions under one roof eliminates this.

With seasoned firms, you get access to seasoned professionals, clear governance, and fully integrated support, Whether you're looking to delegate payroll, scale your MIS, or build an offshore finance team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.