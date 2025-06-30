Additional Information Required During UDIN Generation

On 20th June 2025, UDIN Directorate of ICAI announced that the information regarding Auditor's Opinion, henceforth, would be required to be filled in, while generating UDIN under 'GST & Tax Audit' and 'Audit & Assurance Functions' categories at the UDIN portal, in a phased manner, starting with the 'Audit & Assurance Functions' category.

The information regarding Auditor's Opinion is mandatorily to be provided at the UDIN portal during the generation of UDIN. The information so filled in by the members would thus not be visible to any third-party verifiers.

For announcement, please refer: UDIN

