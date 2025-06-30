ARTICLE
30 June 2025

Additional Information Required During UDIN Generation

DC
Dewan P.N. Chopra & Co.

Contributor

Dewan P. N. Chopra & Co. is a prominent Chartered Accountants firm in India, offering a wide range of services across six key areas: Direct Taxation, Goods and Service Tax, Regulatory, Transaction Advisory, Risk Advisory, and Audit & Assurance. With a team of experts from diverse disciplines—including Chartered Accountants, MBAs, Company Secretaries, Lawyers, and Financial Management specialists—the firm provides comprehensive solutions in areas such as Valuations, Mergers & Acquisitions, Corporate Finance, and Business Setup.

The firm’s approach is tailored to clients' specific industries, utilizing advanced technology and deep sector insights to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions. Dewan P. N. Chopra & Co. places a strong emphasis on building long-lasting relationships, with a significant portion of its new business coming from referrals. Its commitment to excellence, professionalism, and strategic expertise ensures it meets the evolving needs of both national and international clients.

India Accounting and Audit
Dewan P.N. Chopra & Co.

On 20th June 2025, UDIN Directorate of ICAI announced that the information regarding Auditor's Opinion, henceforth, would be required to be filled in, while generating UDIN under 'GST & Tax Audit' and 'Audit & Assurance Functions' categories at the UDIN portal, in a phased manner, starting with the 'Audit & Assurance Functions' category.

The information regarding Auditor's Opinion is mandatorily to be provided at the UDIN portal during the generation of UDIN. The information so filled in by the members would thus not be visible to any third-party verifiers.

For announcement, please refer: UDIN

Dewan P.N. Chopra & Co.
