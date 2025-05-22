ARTICLE
22 May 2025

The Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Amendment Rules 2025

DC
Dewan P.N. Chopra & Co.

Contributor

Dewan P.N. Chopra & Co. logo

Dewan P. N. Chopra & Co. is a prominent Chartered Accountants firm in India, offering a wide range of services across six key areas: Direct Taxation, Goods and Service Tax, Regulatory, Transaction Advisory, Risk Advisory, and Audit & Assurance. With a team of experts from diverse disciplines—including Chartered Accountants, MBAs, Company Secretaries, Lawyers, and Financial Management specialists—the firm provides comprehensive solutions in areas such as Valuations, Mergers & Acquisitions, Corporate Finance, and Business Setup.

The firm’s approach is tailored to clients' specific industries, utilizing advanced technology and deep sector insights to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions. Dewan P. N. Chopra & Co. places a strong emphasis on building long-lasting relationships, with a significant portion of its new business coming from referrals. Its commitment to excellence, professionalism, and strategic expertise ensures it meets the evolving needs of both national and international clients.

Explore Firm Details
Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") vide notification no. G.S.R. 291 (E) dated 7th May, 2025 made amendments in the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015.
India Accounting and Audit
Dewan P.N. Chopra & Co.

Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") vide notification no. G.S.R. 291 (E) dated 7th May, 2025 made amendments in the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015.

The notification amended paragraphs 8 and 26, and added paragraphs 8A–8B, 19A, 57A–57B and Appendix A of Ind AS 21 "The effects of changes in foreign exchange rates". An entity shall apply the amendments for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 April 2025. The date of initial application is the beginning of the annual reporting period in which an entity first applies those amendments.

The notification explains the following:

  • Exchangeable definition
  • Estimating the spot exchange rate when a currency is not exchangeable into another currency.
  • Disclosures requirements when an entity estimates a spot exchange rate because a currency is not exchangeable into another currency
  • Recognition of effect of initially applying the amendments

Paragraph 31C and point (b) of Paragraph D27 of Appendix D of Ind AS 101 are amended and Paragraph 39AI is inserted in Ind AS 101.

For details, please refer MCA notification no. G.S.R. 291 (E ) dated 7th May, 2025: https://www.mca.gov.in/bin/ebook/dms/getdocument?doc=NTM0OTE2NzU5&docCategory=Notifications&type=open

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Dewan P.N. Chopra & Co.
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More