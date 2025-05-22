The Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Amendment Rules 2025

Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") vide notification no. G.S.R. 291 (E) dated 7th May, 2025 made amendments in the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015.

The notification amended paragraphs 8 and 26, and added paragraphs 8A–8B, 19A, 57A–57B and Appendix A of Ind AS 21 "The effects of changes in foreign exchange rates". An entity shall apply the amendments for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 April 2025. The date of initial application is the beginning of the annual reporting period in which an entity first applies those amendments.

The notification explains the following:

Exchangeable definition

Estimating the spot exchange rate when a currency is not exchangeable into another currency.

Disclosures requirements when an entity estimates a spot exchange rate because a currency is not exchangeable into another currency

Recognition of effect of initially applying the amendments

Paragraph 31C and point (b) of Paragraph D27 of Appendix D of Ind AS 101 are amended and Paragraph 39AI is inserted in Ind AS 101.

For details, please refer MCA notification no. G.S.R. 291 (E ) dated 7th May, 2025: https://www.mca.gov.in/bin/ebook/dms/getdocument?doc=NTM0OTE2NzU5&docCategory=Notifications&type=open

