Unravelling The Forensic Accounting And Investigation Standards

Investigations in the corporate landscape are referred to by a multitude of typologies, such as workplace, fraud, forensic or ethics investigations, to name a few and these typologies are representative of the myriad methods, techniques and processes deployed to achieve a singular objective.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co founded on a century of legal achievements, is one of India’s leading full-service law firms. The Firm’s mission is to enable business by providing solutions as trusted advisers through excellence, responsiveness, innovation and collaboration. SAM & Co is known globally for its exceptional practices in mergers & acquisitions, private equity, competition law, insolvency & bankruptcy, dispute resolution, capital markets, banking & finance and projects & infrastructure.

1. Introduction:

Investigations in the corporate landscape are referred to by a multitude of typologies, such as workplace, fraud, forensic or ethics investigations, to name a few and these typologies are representative of the myriad methods, techniques and processes deployed to achieve a singular objective i.e. discovery and determination of facts relating to an alleged violation. Given this context, the Forensic Accounting and Investigation Standards ("FAIS" or "Standards") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") is a salient endeavor as it seeks to amalgamate a multitude of complex and divergent topics to provide a simple and unified framework for practitioners. However, applying a reductive approach to a complex matter can sometimes introduce unforeseen challenges. This note explores issues which stakeholders ought to consider apropos the services which fall within the ambit of FAIS.

2. Scope:

The FAIS which took effect on July 1, 2023, comprise of 20 standards addressing core topics such as fraud risk and fraud hypothesis, engagement acceptance, planning, and reporting and apply when a Professional renders services falling within the definition of Forensic Accounting, Investigation or Litigation Support services ("FAIS Services")1. The definition of "Professional"2 encompasses not only members of ICAI but also other professionally qualified accountants engaged in forensic accounting and investigation. However, while compliance with the FAIS is mandatory for Chartered Accountants ("CA"), whether in practice or employment, it remains voluntary3 for qualified professionals who are not members of the ICAI.

3. Defining & Distinguishing FAI Services: Overlapping Boundaries and Consequences

Formulating a precise definition can be especially challenging when a term aims to cover a wide range of scenarios or straddles multiple domains. This difficulty is apparent in the FAIS, which seeks to capture all possible subject matter and objectives of investigations, including investigations into financial, operational matters or in connection with litigation. As discussed further, while striving to remain sufficiently broad, these definitions run the risk of being so expansive that they become unwieldy.

3.1. FAIS Definitions

Forensic Accounting 4 : This term is defined as " gathering and evaluation of evidence by a professional to interpret and report findings before a Competent Authority 5 " and is further explained as "The overriding objective of Forensic Accounting is to gather facts and evidence, especially in the area of financial transactions and operational arrangements, to help the Professional 6 report findings, to reach a conclusion (but not to express an opinion) and support legal proceedings".

This term is defined as gathering and evaluation of evidence by a professional to interpret and report findings before a Competent Authority " and is further explained as "The overriding objective of Forensic Accounting is to gather facts and evidence, especially in the area of financial transactions and operational arrangements, to help the Professional report findings, to reach a conclusion (but not to express an opinion) and support legal proceedings". Investigation 7 : Investigation is defined as "the systematic and critical examination of facts, records and documents for a specific purpose" and is explained as "a critical examination of evidences, documents, facts and witness statements with respect to an alleged legal, ethical or contractual violation . The examination would involve an evaluation of the facts for alleged violation with an expectation that the matter might be brought before a Competent Authority or a Regulatory Body 8 ".

Investigation is defined as "the systematic and critical examination of facts, records and documents for a specific purpose" and is explained as "a critical examination of evidences, documents, facts and witness statements with respect to . The examination would involve an evaluation of the facts for alleged violation with an expectation that the matter might be brought before a Competent Authority or a Regulatory Body ". Litigation Support9: While this term is undefined, it has been explained as "may include mediation, alternative dispute resolution mechanisms or the provision of testimony"10. Litigation is defined as " a process of handling or settling a dispute before a Competent Authority or before a Regulatory Body. Litigation could include mediation and alternative dispute resolution mechanism11". Examples of Litigation Support include scenarios where a CA is asked to provide evidence in support of the observations made in a forensic report to an Investigation Agency or Competent Authority or a valuation exercise which may be used in settlement negotiations in context of a dispute12.

While at first blush, Forensic Accounting and Investigation appear to be similar in coverage as they envisage evaluation of evidence in connection with reporting to a Competent Authority. However based on a conjunct reading of FAIS 11013 – Nature of Engagement read with the Implementation Guide on FAIS 11014 it appears that matters involving review of transactions and accounts with a definitive objective to report to a Competent Authority would be classified as Forensic Accounting. The clear implication here is that this exercise should be taken to gather evidence which is admissible in front of a Competent Authority. On the other hand, considering that Forensic Accounting presupposes reporting to a Competent Authority, it appears that any internally initiated exercise including review of financial transactions, would be classified as an Investigation, even though the underlying issue may be subject to the jurisdiction of a Competent Authority or Regulatory Body.

However, the examples cited in the FAIS15 do not appear to support the aforesaid reasoning. For instance, the estimation of loss of assets or profits for an insurance claim or the assessment of pilferage of inventory, which would not necessarily entail reporting to a Competent Authority are classified as Forensic Accounting, whereas alleged manipulation of stock prices or an exercise to identify misutilisation of funds consequent to loan defaults, are placed under the umbrella of Investigations. Furthermore, although the term Litigation Support suggests services where a CA represents a client in legal proceedings, its broad scope and varied applications, as can be inferred from the inclusive meaning and examples, can blur the lines between Litigation Support and Investigation.

In conclusion, the imprecision and overlap in the definitions of Forensic Accounting, Investigation, and Litigation Support create an interpretational haze that is difficult to resolve.. Without more precise and harmonized guidelines, these definitions risk being stretched to a point where they offer little functional clarity, thereby leaving CA uncertain about the exact nature of their engagements and the requirements to be met before a Competent Authority or a Regulatory Body.

3.2. Broadening the Scope: Beyond Fraudulent Acts

Although fraud16 has been defined in the FAIS, the definitions of Forensic Accounting and Investigation ("Forensic Investigation") do not explicitly reference it. The Implementation Guide on FAIS 110 – Nature of Engagement, which is advisory, notes that an Investigation aims to "uncover potential fraud..." and "check for fraudulent intent..."17, yet the definition of Investigation, which refers to "legal, ethical or contractual violation", strongly suggests that fraud is not a predicate element. Collectively this implies that even matters where fraud, misrepresentation, or misappropriation (collectively "Fraudulent Acts") is not suspected might fall under the FAIS.

The Cambridge dictionary describes the term Forensic as "related to scientific methods of solving crimes"18. The American Institute of Certified Public Accountant's Statement on Standards for Forensic Services ("AICPA FS") specifies wrongdoing19 as predicate element of an investigation. On a similar note, SEBI's LODR which mandate reporting of Forensic Audits by listed companies reference an element of wrongdoing by referring to "mis-statement in financials, mis-appropriation/ siphoning or diversion of funds" as a prerequisite element20. Collectively, this implies that wrongdoing or misconduct ought to be an essential aspect of a Forensic Investigation.

As such, it appears that FAIS diverges from the norm. To cite an example, the AICPA FS stipulate that valuation exercises not rendered in context of a litigation or investigation, would not be considered as a forensic service21. However, the examples cited in the FAIS22 suggest that exercises in nature of valuations and loss estimations are classified as Forensic Accounting, including even where litigation is not anticipated or wrongdoing is not suspected.

By not requiring Fraudulent Acts as a starting point and by using undefined terms like "operational arrangements" or broad phrases such as "legal, ethical or contractual violations," the FAIS potentially and may be inadvertently extend their scope to a wide array of fact-finding engagements. Even routine engagements can fall under the FAIS definition of an Investigation. For instance, if GST authorities flag discrepancies in sales data, hiring a CA to verify these discrepancies, even without any suspicion of wrongdoing could fall within the ambit of FAIS, as it involves a critical examination of records for a potential legal violation. Similarly, if a buyer alleges discrepancies in supply of goods, any assistance provided in evaluating the claims, may qualify as an Investigation, given the alleged breach of contract.

The decision not to explicitly require an allegation or indication of fraudulent activity in the definitions of Forensic Accounting and Investigation under the FAIS has significant practical implications. Although this breadth appears designed to accommodate a wide range of factual inquiries, it can lead to confusion and dissonance among both CAs and stakeholders as to whether a particular engagement would fall within the ambit of FAIS.

CAs are bound to assess whether an engagement falls within the FAIS and report compliance in their reports23. However, clients would be wary of labelling ordinary fact-finding exercises as a "forensic" exercise as this characterisation may lead to an inference of suspected misconduct triggering governance and reporting obligations as well as potential reputational risks. This approach may translate into more extensive documentation, enhanced reporting standards, and greater administrative overhead, placing a disproportionate burden on clients for lower-risk assignments. The same poses practical challenges which the CAs and client will have to proactively work together to address appropriately.

Furthermore, if Fraudulent Acts are not a predicate element, then the application of topical standards relating to fraud (such FAIS 120 – Fraud Risk) would be irrelevant. And since fraud is the predicate theme which binds the various FAIS, this incongruity may lead to potential complexities in the application of the FAIS leading to deficient outcomes.

3.3. Determining FAIS Applicability

The FAIS ties its applicability to the purpose for which a service is rendered, yet its broad definitions may make it difficult to classify engagements. In particular, the terms "alleged legal, ethical or contractual violations" and "expectation" of litigation remain undefined, allowing multiple interpretations of whether an engagement qualifies as an Investigation or a general fact-finding exercise.

For instance, examining financial records for improper payments can serve markedly different objectives; from a straightforward risk assessment to probing suspected impropriety. If the client's stated goal is merely to assess risk, the FAIS may not apply. However, if concerns of wrongdoing trigger the exercise, then FAIS could be applicable. In practice, determining which scenario applies can be challenging and, while dependent on the Client's stated objectives, would also require a CA to assess the potential outcomes which would arise thereon.

Making a consistent and defensible classification often calls for legal expertise to interpret complex facts and predict potential outcomes; tasks that may extend beyond the CA's traditional skill set. In high-stakes situations with uncertain or evolving circumstances, this lack of clarity poses a significant risk of non-compliance, underlying the need for more precise guidance in the FAIS.

4. Independence – Unrealistic Prescriptions

The Basic Principles of FAIS ("Principles") mandate that a CA should be "independent" and should "be free from any undue influence which forces deviation from the truth or influences the outcome of the engagement24" and that the CA "needs to resist any pressure or interference in establishing the scope of the engagement or the manner in which the work is conducted and reported"25. A CA who is unable to establish the scope or the way the work is conducted would be violating the principle of independence26, which in turn would necessitate a qualification in the CA's report27 or withdrawal by the CA from the engagement. At the same time 'FAIS 210 – Engagement Objectives' indicates that scope should be agreed upon with the client. Based on a conjunct reading, it appears that a CA should primarily determine the scope but with the consent of the client.

This strict independence requirement would be reasonable where the mandate to investigate is derived under law, such as an investigation initiated by regulators like SEBI but would appear to be excessive in case of client-initiated mandates, such as internal investigations, where a CA is rendering a contractual service at the client's request. It may be noted that he AICPA FS do not prescribe independence as a requisite standard for forensic service28.

5. Adherence to FAIS by in-house CAs

As explained above, Principles mandate that a CA should be "independent" and "needs to resist any pressure or interference in establishing the scope of the engagement or the manner in which the work is conducted and reported"29. FAIS appear to be mandated for CAs in employment ("CA-E") and it is obvious demonstrating this extent of independence in an employer-employee relationship is infeasible given the nature of the relationship.

CA-Es operate in a different work construct when compared to CAs in practice. In fact, independence standards stipulated in the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI apply to CAs in practice only. If FAIS are considered to be applicable to CA-Es, the potential conflicts and issues which would arise, may discourage CA-Es in undertaking any task in the nature of a FAIS Service. To illustrate, FAIS presupposes that the lifecycle of a FAIS engagement would be structured starting with engagement acceptance and culminating with a report, a structure which may not be practical or realistic in certain respects in the context of Forensic Investigations performed by a CA-E. As such, FAIS Services rendered by CA-E may be challenged as being non-compliant with FAIS and this deficiency may be used to discredit the outcome or findings of FAIS Services.

6. Attorney Client Privilege – Disharmonious Construction

Attorney-client privilege, in the context of investigations, is a legal doctrine that protects communications, including the work product, between a client and their legal counsel from disclosure to third parties including regulators, ensuring that sensitive information exchanged for obtaining legal advice remains confidential. In many Forensic Investigations, a CA may be retained under the direction of legal counsel specifically to maintain this protective umbrella, thus preserving privileged communications and related work products from forced disclosure.

However, the FAIS presupposes that the CA independently determines the scope and procedures of the engagement, without explicitly acknowledging the role of legal counsel over the investigatory process. This oversight can create tension: on one hand, the CA must comply with the FAIS; on the other, she is expected to operate under legal counsel's instructions to maintain privilege. The resulting ambiguity raises serious questions about whether adherence to FAIS could inadvertently undermine attorney-client privilege, potentially compelling a CA to disclose information that would otherwise remain protected.

While the FAIS provides that CAs should consider the applicability of privilege while sharing evidence, the application of independence standards prescribed under FAIS may mean that umbrella of privilege may not be available, even if the CA is working under the directions of legal counsel. It is suggested that the ICAI should provide clarification that in relation to all work products protected by privilege, CA engaged through legal counsel may heed to the advice of the legal counsel, especially considering the applicable law which confers privilege on persons engaged by advocates under Section 132 (3) of Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023.

7. Sharing Information with Government Agencies: Balancing Obligations and Confidentiality

"FAIS 240 – Engaging with Agencies" ("FAIS 240") prescribes the standards in connection with interactions with Law Enforcement Agencies30 and Regulatory Bodies31 (collectively referred to as "Agencies") in connection with FAIS Services. FAIS 240 clarifies that testimony32 is a statement provided to a Competent Authority33 such as a court and is not included in the scope of FAIS 240. As such, it appears that any interaction with Agencies such as CBI or the ED, which are distinct from a Competent Authority, would fall under the scope of FAIS 240.

FAIS 24034, when read with Implementation Guide on FAIS 24035, appears to stipulate that a CA should provide information and/or clarifications to Agencies in connection with FAIS Services when called upon do so. FAIS 240 also stipulates that CAs should, in their engagement letters36, include clauses relating to sharing of information with Agencies without prescribing any guardrails on the nature or extent of information which be shared or any due processes to be followed, such as approval of or communication to the client, before sharing such information.

It also appears that FAIS 240 conflicts with the Basic Principles which prohibit the sharing of confidential information without the approval of the client, unless there is a legal or professional responsibility to do so and it can be argued that FAIS 240, which is specific, would take precedence over the Basic Principles, which are generic. Agencies can potentially use this argument to seek information from CAs, including that protected by attorney-client privilege, as refusal to share may be construed as non-compliance with FAIS which would in turn may lead to grounds for initiating disciplinary action against the CA.

It would be beneficial for the FAIS to explicitly provide exemptions for CAs from disciplinary action in situations where they refrain from sharing information to uphold attorney-client privilege, as outlined in FAIS 240. This clarification would further reinforce the principle of client primacy established in the Basic Principles.

8. Conclusion:

While the FAIS are a laudable initiative to standardize and elevate forensic engagements, certain ambiguities and unrealistic requirements risk creating confusion and compliance challenges. The likely outcome and forum of a FAIS Service is litigation where it would be subject to extensive rigor and scrutiny. However, as discussed, the inherent ambiguities and sometimes, incompatible standards may impact the defensibility of a FAIS Service in a legal setting. Greater precision in defining key terms, a more realistic approach to independence in client-engaged scenarios, explicit accommodation for attorney-client privilege, and clearer guidance for in-house CAs are needed. By addressing these issues, the ICAI can ensure that the FAIS framework supports effective and credible investigative work.

Footnotes

1. Paragraph 1.2 of the Framework governing Forensic Accounting & Investigation ("FAIS Framework") read with Paragraph 1.2 of FAIS 110 – Nature of Engagement

2. Paragraph 3.1 of FAIS Framework

3. Paragraph 3.1.2. of the Implementation Guide on FAIS No 000

4. Paragraph 3.2.1 of FAIS Framework read with Paragraph 3.3.1 of FAIS Framework

5. Competent Authority is defined as "Competent Authority refers to a court of law (or their designated persons), an adjudicating authority or any other judicial or quasi-judicial regulatory body empowered under law to act as such" - Refer Page 155 of FAIS - Glossary of Terms

6. Professional is defined as a professionally qualified accountant, carrying membership of a professional body, such as the ICAI, who undertakes forensic accounting and investigation assignments using accounting, auditing and investigative skills. Refer Paragraph 3.1 of the FAIS Framework.

7. Paragraph 3.2.2 of FAIS Framework read with Paragraph 3.3.2 of FAIS Framework.

8. Regulatory Body is defined as "Regulatory Bodies are established to govern and enforce rules and regulations for the benefit of public at large".- Refer Page 160 of FAIS – Glossary of Terms

9. Paragraph 3.2.3 of FAIS Framework – Page 17

10. Paragraph 1.2.(c) of FAIS 110 – Nature of Engagement

11. Paragraph 3.2.3 of FAIS Framework

12. Paragraph 5.4 of the Implementation Guide on FAIS 110 – Nature of Engagement

13. Paragraph 3.2, 3,3,4.2 & 4.3 of FAIS 110 – Nature of Engagement.

14. Paragraph 3.2, 3.3 and 3.4 of the Implementation Guide on FAIS 110 – Nature of Engagement

15. Paragraph 5.2 and 5.3 of the Implementation Guide on FAIS 110 – Nature of Engagement

16. Paragraph 3.2.4 of FAIS Framework

17. Paragraph 3.3 of Implementation Guide on FAIS 110 – Nature of Engagement

18. Cambridge Dictionary, https://dictionary.cambridge.org/dictionary/english/forensic?q=Forensic, Last accessed on March 25, 2025.

19. Para 1 of AICPA FS

20. "Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) On Disclosure of Information Related to Forensic Audit of Listed Entities", SEBI, https://www.sebi.gov.in/sebi_data/faqfiles/nov-2020/1606474249513.pdf, Last Accessed on March 25, 2025.

21. Para 2 of AICPA FS

22. Annexure 1 of FAIS 210 – Engagement Objectives read with Paragraph 5.2 and 5.3 of the Implementation Guide on FAIS 110 – Nature of Engagement

23. Paragraph 4.3 of FAIS 510 – Reporting Results

24. Paragraph 3.1 of Basic Principles of Forensic Accounting and Investigation ("Basic Principles")

25. Paragraph 3.1 of Basic Principles

26. Paragraph 3.1 of the Basic Principles

27. Paragraph 5.3 of the Preface to the Forensic Accounting and Investigation Standards ("Preface")

28. Paragraph 6 of AICPA FS

29. Paragraph 3.1 of Basic Principles

30. Defined in Paragraph 1.3 of FAIS 240 – Engaging with Agencies as "typically Central or State agencies mandated to enforce a particular law with the power to prevent, detect and investigate non-compliances with those laws. Their powers may be restricted by jurisdiction or by the law they are entrusted to enforce."

31. Defined in Paragraph 1.3 of FAIS 240 - Engaging with Agencies as "established to govern and enforce rules, laws and regulations for the benefit of public at large"

32. Defined in Paragraph 1.3(b) of FAIS 360 – Testifying before a Competent Authority - as "A statement of the Professional whether oral, written or contained in electronic form, testifying before the Competent Authority on the facts in relation to a subject matter."

33. Defined in Paragraph 1.3(d) of FAIS 360 – Testifying before a Competent Authority as "Competent Authority refers to a court of law (or their designated persons), an adjudicating authority or any other judicial or quasi-judicial regulatory body empowered under law to act as such."

34. Paragraph 1.4(b) FAIS 240-Engaging with Agencies

35. Paragraph 3.2 of Implementation Guide on FAIS 240

36. Paragraph 4.4 FAIS 240-Engaging with Agencies

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.