Rising West Bank Tensions Draw Sharper International Pressure On Israel

The recent surge in settler violence across the West Bank has drawn international rebuke and complicated Israel's partnerships, all against the backdrop of a contentious election. The spike also coincides with a potent anniversary: September 13 marks thirty-three years since the signing of the first Oslo Accord, which established interim Palestinian self-rule and set a five-year timetable for negotiating a permanent settlement on borders, Jerusalem, refugees, and settlements. Observers marking the date this year haven't missed the gulf between Oslo’s original ambition and today's trajectory: record settler violence, open talk of annexation, and a Palestinian Authority (PA) which is now widely seen as a hollow shell. The escalating violence has prompted international rebuke but is unlikely to slow down, posing new risks for businesses and the broader region’s increasingly complex strategic landscape.

Settler Violence Reaches Record Levels, and September Brings a Fresh Wave

International aid officials have reported that settler violence in the West Bank has hit an “all-time high” in recent months. Per UN data, attacks are on pace to surpass 2025 levels, and UN officials have also flagged a troubling pattern of settlers and Israeli security forces, they say, “often” acting in coordination against Palestinian communities.

These trends have already deepened in September. Violent incidents proliferated over the first two weeks of the month, peaking with a September 7 shooting of Palestinians by Israeli troops during a settler raid in Hajja and a violent incident in Qusra (the site of a settler siege last month). That same weekend, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a rare order to dismantle several settler outposts, reportedly under direct pressure from Washington after a US envoy visited one of the affected Palestinian towns days earlier. The order is a narrow exception to what critics call the government's broader pattern of tolerance. Even Israeli military officials have called the situation extremely dangerous and volatile; an editorial in Haaretz Daily cited senior army officers warning that government policy was giving settler violence a “tailwind,” and one reservist officer said his unit could do little but stand by and watch.

A Government Policy Sharpened by the Election Clock

Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who holds administrative authority over much of the West Bank, has pushed a series of moves that critics see as active state facilitation of de facto annexation. These steps include expanded settlement approvals, a February 2026 security-cabinet decision extending Israeli civil enforcement into PA-administered areas, and the recent advancement of the E-1 settlement project east of Jerusalem, which Smotrich himself has said would “bury” the idea of a Palestinian state. Concurrently, some Israeli banks have hinted that they may cease doing business in the West Bank, a move that would effectively isolate the area from the international economy. These actions follow his September 2025 proposal to annex 82% of the West Bank outright – a plan the UAE warned would cross a “redline” threatening the Abraham Accords. Netanyahu has pointedly declined to disavow the plan even while stopping short of formally endorsing it.

The timing is no coincidence. Elections for Israel’s Knesset are set for October 27, 2026, and Smotrich's Religious Zionism party has spent much of the campaign hovering near or below the 3.25% electoral threshold. Its position became more precarious after IDF general Ofer Winter launched a rival far-right nationalist party in August, splitting the voter base. Some polls now show Winter's party outperforming Smotrich's outright, or Smotrich failing to enter the Knesset at all. Netanyahu has publicly urged Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, Minister of National Security and head of Otzma Yehudit, to merge their parties to avoid wasting votes on the right. With Netanyahu’s Likud losing ground in the same surveys, there are real doubts about whether his coalition can hold a governing majority.

Analysts argue this gives Smotrich a direct electoral incentive to escalate settlement activity and keep annexation in the headlines. Smotrich seeks to remind a shrinking base of supporters why his party deserves their vote. Netanyahu, meanwhile, has every reason to tolerate it rather than risk a coalition rupture six weeks before a difficult election. But it does threaten Jerusalem’s international partnerships: the US State Department has publicly opposed West Bank annexation, a position that puts Washington at odds with elements of its closest Middle East ally’s own governing coalition. Netanyahu shelved similar annexation plans in 2020 in exchange for normalization with the UAE. However, critics note he has taken no comparable step now to rein in either settler violence or his coalition partners' expansionist agenda – and that accountability for settler attacks remains rare, a pattern they read as political calculation as much as policy drift.

A Palestinian Authority Too Weak to Respond

PA President Mahmoud Abbas, now 90 and in his 21st year without reelection, is described by Palestinian pollsters as having exhausted his legitimacy: surveys show roughly 80 to 85% of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza want him to resign, and support for his Fatah party trails Hamas’ despite its absence from formal governance. Local elections in April 2026 delivered Fatah wins but settled little, since Hamas’ exclusion from the vote left many Palestinians viewing the results as procedural rather than genuinely representative. Long-promised national elections, tied partly to French President Macron’s conditions for recognizing a Palestinian state, have faced repeated delays, and it remains uncertain whether legislative elections planned for November will proceed.

In practice, the hollowed out PA has limited security capacity, chronic corruption, and little ability either to protect Palestinian communities from settler attacks or to present a credible governing alternative. This vacuum fuels support for Hamas and hands Israeli hardliners an argument that no viable Palestinian partner exists. And an inevitable post-Abbas future offers no reason for optimism, given reports that the president is grooming his son to succeed him.

Mounting Frustration Triggers International Rebuke

On September 8, 2026, foreign ministers from the UK and France, backed by Canada and nine EU member states, announced trade restrictions targeting Israeli settlement goods, calling settlement expansion a threat to any remaining chance of a two-state solution. UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband told Parliament that Britain now regards the occupation as unlawful, accused “settler terrorists” of “ethnic cleansing” in parts of the West Bank, and faulted the Israeli government for having “turned a blind eye.” The UK’s measures are among the most extensive, targeting imports, investment, and advertising tied to settlements – though the practical bite is limited: Britain and Israel conduct roughly £6 billion in annual trade, and distinguishing settlement-made goods from those produced in Israel proper remains logistically difficult. And EU member states cannot effectively cut off all trade without a qualified majority of members agreeing to uniformly apply restrictions.

Israel's response has been sharp. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar accused the sanctioning states of pushing the conflict further from resolution, and Israel retaliated by closing the British consulate in East Jerusalem, ejecting UK representatives from Gaza-related coordination bodies, and barring entry to a list of British nationals, including former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and several MPs.

The US response, by contrast, has been notably restrained, offering neither a rebuke of the sanctioning countries nor full-throated solidarity with Israel. Asked directly about the UK-led move, Secretary of State Marco Rubio pointedly declined to condemn it, saying only that Washington shares “the goal of stability” in the West Bank. President Trump himself made no public comment on the sanctions at all. US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee was sharper, saying “without a doubt” there would be a response from Washington against the UK. The White House quickly walked these statements back, telling reporters they had not been coordinated with the White House or State Department. The gap between Huckabee’s rhetoric and the administration’s actual posture reveals just how carefully the Trump administration is calibrating its position: unwilling to join European and Commonwealth allies in sanctioning Israel, but equally unwilling to spend political capital defending settlement policy outright.

Implications

Israel's far-right coalition retains both the political incentive and the administrative tools to keep expanding settlements and tolerating settler impunity – an incentive sharpened by the approaching election. Analysts across the spectrum increasingly describe the trajectory as de facto annexation proceeding gradually, regardless of formal declaration. Israel’s government and its supporters, however, would contest that current policy is driven by security concerns (not to mention religious territorial rights). The PA lacks the domestic legitimacy and security capacity to act as an effective counterweight or protector. And the international response, while unusually coordinated for a Western bloc excluding the US, remains more symbolic than structurally binding.

For the global market, sanctions isolated to West Bank settlements will have little immediate impact, but growing international rebuke could endanger broader economic partnerships or engender reputational cost. Israeli-Emirati economic partnership, currently expanding apace despite Iran war tensions, could be one notable casualty if tensions escalate. Broader Arab-Israeli normalization is hardly viable given the status of Gaza and the Israeli domestic political scene, scuttling what was once seen as a significant potential new market. For the broader region, escalating violence in the West Bank contributes to a complex and deteriorating strategic landscape. Settler violence and progress in Gaza is unlinked to the broader US-Iran war (Iran has made peace in Lebanon a prerequisite of a settlement, in comparison). However, the proliferation of discrete violence and flare-ups contributes to a chaotic strategic environment that will be difficult to resolve and increases regional market uncertainty and the costs of doing business.

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