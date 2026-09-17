Distribution From Estate In Saudi Arabia: A Legal Guide For Investors And Heirs

Distribution from estate in Saudi Arabia follows three mandatory stages under the Personal Status Law (Royal Decree M/73, March 2022): debts and funeral costs are settled first, then a bequest (wasiyya) of up to one-third of the net estate may be honoured, and finally the prescribed shares, known as faraid,distribute the balance among rightful heirs. No inheritance tax applies to any distribution in the Kingdom.

Distribution from estate in Saudi Arabia follows three mandatory stages under the Personal Status Law (Royal Decree M/73, March 2022): debts and funeral costs are settled first, then a bequest (wasiyya) of up to one-third of the net estate may be honoured, and finally the prescribed shares, known as faraid,distribute the balance among rightful heirs. No inheritance tax applies to any distribution in the Kingdom.

The process is not discretionary. Saudi courts apply the faraid formula and issue a ruling the deceased’s intentions, nationality, or home-country will have no authority over Saudi-located assets.

For foreign investors and business owners, additional complexity arises immediately. Company shares, MISA-licensed entities, and commercial real estate all form part of the estate and are subject to the same Sharia-based distribution rules regardless of the owner’s nationality. Shareholder agreements and buy-sell clauses can shape how business assets are handled in practice, but they do not override the faraid system.

This guide covers the full distribution process, the fixed heir shares under faraid, how business assets are treated on death, and what foreign investors and non-Muslim expatriates must address before a succession event occurs,including procedures administered through the Infath Support and Liquidation Centre and the Ministry of Justice’s Najiz.sa digital platform.

How Estate Distribution Works Under Saudi Law

Estate distribution in Saudi Arabia follows a fixed legal sequence that no will, private agreement, or foreign court order can override for assets located within the Kingdom. The Personal Status Law (Royal Decree M/73, 2022) codified what Sharia courts had long applied: debts are cleared first, then at minimum two-thirds of the estate is distributed according to prescribed shares (faraid) determined by family relationship, not by the wishes of the deceased.

Forced Heirship and the Two-Thirds Rule

At least two-thirds of every Saudi estate is subject to forced heirship, distributed to specific heirs in fixed Sharia-prescribed proportions regardless of any will. If no valid wasiyya exists, the entire estate falls under faraid. If one does exist, it governs a maximum of one-third, and cannot favour an heir who already holds a prescribed share unless all other heirs explicitly consent after the death.

A business owner cannot use a will to concentrate company shares with a chosen partner or single child. Those shares are valued as an estate asset and distributed across heir categories in faraid proportions.

The Role of the Wasiyya and Its One-Third Limit

A wasiyya is the closest Saudi law equivalent to a Western will,but with strict constraints. It permits the deceased to direct up to one-third of the net estate to a chosen beneficiary, provided that beneficiary does not already hold a faraid prescribed share. To be valid under the Personal Status Law, a wasiyya must be written, signed by the testator, and witnessed. Oral bequests are rarely enforced.

The one-third ceiling is absolute. A wasiyya purporting to exceed it is not void, it is reduced to the permitted limit unless all faraid heirs unanimously agree otherwise after the death. That consent cannot be obtained in advance.

For foreign nationals with Saudi assets, a wasiyya drafted under Saudi law, separate from any home-country will, is one of the few instruments available to direct any portion of the estate by personal preference. It works within the space the faraid system leaves open, not against it.

Fixed Inheritance Shares Under Sharia, the Faraid System

The faraid system assigns every eligible heir a mathematically defined share. There is no judicial discretion, a Saudi Personal Status Court applies the formula, confirms the rightful heirs, and issues a ruling. What varies between cases is not the formula but the family composition: which heir categories are present determines which shares activate and which are reduced or excluded.

For foreign investors, this table is not academic. It is the framework that will govern how company shares, real estate, and financial accounts are divided when a principal shareholder dies with assets in the Kingdom.

Prescribed Share Table

Shares are calculated from the net estate after debts, funeral costs, and any valid wasiyya have been deducted. (Personal Status Law, Royal Decree M/73, 2022)

Heir Share – with descendants Share – no descendants Husband 1/4 1/2 Wife (or wives) 1/8 (shared equally) 1/4 (shared equally) Mother 1/6 1/3 Father 1/6 Residuary Daughter (sole) 1/2 – Two or more daughters 2/3 (shared equally) – Son Residuary – double a daughter’s share –

A son is a residuary heir: he receives whatever remains after fixed shares are distributed, always at double a daughter’s share at the same degree of kinship.

Two Points That Consistently Catch Foreign Clients Off Guard

First: a non-Muslim heir cannot inherit under the faraid system. Islamic inheritance law does not permit cross-religious succession,a non-Muslim spouse, expatriate child, or business partner holds no faraid entitlement regardless of their relationship to the deceased.

Second: a foreign marriage is not automatically recognised. A foreign national legally married to the deceased under another country’s laws is not recognised as a spouse by the Personal Status Court without proper documentation accepted by the court.

In our experience advising foreign investors on succession matters in the Kingdom, these two issues, exclusion of non-Muslim heirs and non-recognition of foreign marriages,are the most consistent sources of disputed distributions. Both are avoidable with pre-death legal structuring. Neither can be resolved quickly once a succession event has occurred.

The faraid formula applies directly to business ownership. A deceased holder of a 40% stake in a Saudi LLC does not pass operational control to a chosen successor, that stake is valued as an estate asset and its economic equivalent is distributed in faraid proportions. The company is not dissolved, but the articles of association and commercial registration must be amended to reflect the new ownership. Where multiple heirs inherit a single shareholding collectively, they hold it jointly until a division agreement or court order resolves the position.

The Estate Distribution Process in Saudi Arabia, Step by Step

Distributing an estate in Saudi Arabia is not self-executing. Each stage requires formal documentation, and certain asset classes require court approval or regulatory sign-off before ownership can legally transfer. For estates involving commercial assets, real estate, or foreign heirs, the process routinely takes several months, and longer when disputes arise.

Step 1: Settling Debts and Funeral Costs

All outstanding debts must be identified and settled from the estate before any heir receives anything. This covers personal loans, commercial liabilities, lease obligations, unpaid salaries, and any contractual debts tied to business interests. Funeral costs are deducted at the same stage.

The priority is absolute, heirs are not personally liable for debts exceeding the estate’s value, but may choose to renounce their inheritance entirely if the estate is net-negative. For foreign investors specifically, undocumented liabilities cause the most damage here: personally guaranteed commercial loans, premises leased in the founder’s name rather than the company’s, and informal borrowings from partners all surface at this stage and are settled before faraid distribution begins.

Step 2: Obtaining the Heirs Inventory Deed

Heirs must apply to the Personal Status Court for an official heirs inventory deed a court-issued document formally identifying all rightful heirs. Nothing proceeds without it. No bank releases funds, no property registry transfers title, and no commercial registration authority amends company ownership without this deed in hand.

Required documents include the death certificate, family records, and where heirs cannot appear in person, powers of attorney. Where a minor is among the heirs, the court confirms or appoints a guardian. Straightforward cases with complete documentation resolve within weeks. Cases involving foreign heirs or contested family relationships take considerably longer and almost always require legal representation.

Step 3:Estate Inventory and Asset Valuation

With the deed issued, all assets must be identified and valued: real estate, bank accounts, investment portfolios, company shares, vehicles, and receivables. Where heirs cannot locate assets, common when the deceased managed business interests informally, they may request information directly from the Capital Market Authority, Ministry of Commerce, or ZATCA without initiating court proceedings.

For operating businesses and commercial real estate, a licensed asset valuator is appointed to determine fair market value. This figure forms the basis for faraid share calculations and is the point most likely to be contested. In our experience, the valuation of privately held companies and MISA-licensed entities generates the most friction in commercially complex estates,a business informally valued by its founder at one figure is frequently assessed differently by an independent valuator, and that gap directly affects what each heir receives.

Step 4: Amicable Division vs Court-Ordered Distribution

Saudi law provides two routes. Amicable division,where all heirs agree, document the agreement formally, and have it notarised,is significantly faster and requires no court involvement beyond the initial deed. It requires unanimous consent and is unavailable where a minor heir has no court-approved guardian.

Where heirs cannot agree, any single heir may file for court-ordered (forced) division. The Personal Status Court reviews the inventory, confirms the heirs, applies the faraid formula, and issues a binding order. Where a physical asset cannot be practically divided, the court may order its sale and distribute the proceeds. Court-ordered division is slower and more costly, and for foreign investors involved as heirs or surviving business partners, it can freeze the operability of a shared business asset for the duration of proceedings.

Step 5: The Infath Centre and the Liquidator

For larger or more complex estates, the Infath Support and Liquidation Centre, established by the Ministry of Justice, oversees estate liquidation. Infath becomes involved after the Personal Status Court has confirmed the rightful heirs and estate inventory.

Infath manages the appointment of a judicially approved liquidator, typically a licensed lawyer working alongside an auditor and property specialist, selected through a formal RFP process. The liquidator’s mandate is to ensure asset sales are conducted at fair market value, proceeds are distributed in correct faraid proportions, and Sharia compliance is maintained throughout. For estates involving operating businesses, the liquidator coordinates with company management, auditors, and MISA to ensure business continuity while corporate documents are updated.

Step 6: Digital Transfer via Najiz.sa

The Ministry of Justice’s Najiz.sa platform has digitalised a significant portion of the distribution process. For financial assets, bank accounts and investment portfolios, the platform verifies heirs against the court-issued deed and disburses funds directly, without requiring heirs to visit each institution individually.

For estates involving real estate or company shareholdings, Najiz.sa handles the digital components but physical registration with the Real Estate General Authority or the Ministry of Commerce remains required.

What Happens to Business Assets in a Saudi Estate?

Every commercially held asset, company shares, MISA-licensed entities, commercial real estate, and receivables, forms part of the deceased’s estate and is subject to the same faraid distribution rules as personal property. There is no beneficiary designation, transfer-on-death clause, or business succession exemption under Saudi law that redirects business assets away from the faraid system.

A founder who has spent years building a Saudi LLC does not automatically pass operational control to a chosen partner when they die. What passes is an economic interest, valued, divided, and distributed according to the faraid formula.

Company Shares and MISA-Licensed Entities

When a shareholder dies, their shares are valued by a licensed valuator and the equivalent economic interest is distributed among heirs in faraid proportions. The company is not dissolved, but corporate documents must be amended before new shareholders can exercise any rights.

For MISA-licensed entities, an additional regulatory layer applies. MISA must be notified, the investment register updated, and where an heir is a foreign national, MISA will assess whether they meet eligibility criteria under the current Investment Law. In most sectors foreign nationals may hold inherited stakes but the process requires formal application and is not automatic.

Where multiple heirs inherit a single shareholding collectively common when the deceased had several children they hold it jointly until a division agreement or court order resolves the position. A jointly held stake with four or five co-owners who did not choose to be business partners creates immediate governance problems: shareholder decisions stall, management authority becomes ambiguous. In our experience, this joint-ownership interim period is where the most avoidable damage to business value occurs,and it is entirely preventable with a properly drafted shareholder agreement before a succession event arises.

Commercial Real Estate

Real estate owned by the deceased forms part of the estate regardless of whether it was held personally or through a corporate structure, and regardless of the owner’s nationality. Under the Law of Real Estate Ownership and Investment by Non-Saudis, foreign heirs can legally inherit Saudi property, with one absolute exception: real estate in Mecca and Medina cannot be owned by non-Saudis under any circumstances, including by inheritance.

For commercially held property, office premises, warehousing, or retail space, distribution requires a formal valuation followed by physical division (rarely practical), an agreed buyout among heirs, or a court-ordered sale with proceeds distributed in faraid proportions. The Real Estate General Authority oversees title transfer registration. Property held through a MISA-licensed company cannot simply transfer to surviving directors, it must pass through the estate distribution process first.

Shareholder Agreements and Buy-Sell Clauses

A well-drafted shareholder agreement is the most effective tool available for managing a succession event in a Saudi operating company. Buy-sell clauses,giving surviving shareholders the right to purchase a deceased shareholder’s stake at a pre-agreed valuation, are recognised under Saudi commercial law and enforceable through Saudi courts or arbitration.

A critical limitation applies: a buy-sell clause does not override the faraid system. What it does is convert the heirs’ interest from a shareholding into a cash payment, the heirs still receive their afraid-proportionate share, just in cash rather than as a company stake, if they accept the mechanism.

For this to function, the clause must be drafted with Saudi law in mind from the outset. Clauses imported from English or US law frequently contain triggering mechanisms, valuation methodologies, or dispute resolution provisions that are unenforceable before a Saudi court. Whether a Saudi court will stay distribution proceedings while arbitration runs is a fact-specific question requiring specialist advice.

In our experience, the most commercially resilient Saudi business structures are those where the shareholders agreement names a valuation mechanism, specifies the buy-sell trigger, confirms the dispute resolution forum, and has been reviewed by Saudi-qualified legal counsel before signing. That review is almost always less expensive than the disputes it prevents.

Can a Will Override Estate Distribution in Saudi Arabia?

A will cannot override estate distribution in Saudi Arabia. Under the Personal Status Law (Royal Decree M/73, 2022), a valid bequest (wasiyya) can direct a maximum of one-third of the net estate to a chosen beneficiary. The remaining two-thirds are distributed according to the mandatory faraid prescribed shares and cannot be altered by any will, trust, or private agreement.

Why Foreign Nationals Frequently Misunderstand This

A will drafted in the UK, US, Germany, or any other jurisdiction has no legal authority over assets located in Saudi Arabia. The governing principle is lex situs: the law of the jurisdiction where an asset is physically located governs how it is distributed on death. A Saudi property, bank account, or LLC stake is governed by Saudi inheritance law, regardless of the deceased’s nationality, domicile, or foreign will instructions.

The 2024 UK Supreme Court ruling in Byers & Ors v Saudi National Bank [UKSC 51] confirmed this directly: Saudi law extinguished a foreign trust’s claim over Saudi-located assets.

A will can:

Direct up to one-third of the net estate through a valid wasiyya, provided it complies with Saudi legal requirements and does not name an existing faraid heir

Nominate an executor though their authority operates within the Saudi court system and does not override the Personal Status Court

Address assets held outside Saudi Arabia, which remain subject to their own jurisdictions’ laws

A will cannot:

Increase any heir’s share beyond the faraid allocation

Exclude a rightful faraid heir from the distribution

Transfer a Saudi asset to a beneficiary inconsistently with the faraid system

For foreign business owners, estate planning requires a jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction approach. A single global will is insufficient. Saudi-held assets require a Saudi-compliant wasiyya as a separate legal instrument, drafted by counsel with direct knowledge of the Personal Status Law, alongside whatever home-country documents the investor maintains.

In our experience, foreign nationals who engage Batic for company formation or MISA licensing rarely raise succession planning in the same conversation. By the time the question becomes urgent, the options have narrowed considerably. A wasiyya drafted at the point of establishing a Saudi business costs a fraction of the legal fees generated by an unplanned succession event, multiple heirs, a contested company valuation, a frozen operating business.

How Does Estate Distribution Work for Foreign Investors and Non-Muslim Expatriates?

Saudi inheritance law applies to all assets located within the Kingdom regardless of the owner’s nationality, religion, or country of residence. The faraid system was designed around Muslim family structures, and it produces outcomes that frequently conflict with what foreign nationals expect or have planned for in their home jurisdictions.

The gap between expectation and legal reality is widest in three areas: who qualifies as a rightful heir, what happens to a foreign-owned business when the principal dies, and how cross-border proceedings are coordinated.

Who Qualifies as a Rightful Heir?

Anon-Muslim cannot inherit from a Muslim, and a Muslim cannot inherit from a non-Muslim. A non-Muslim spouse married to a Muslim investor under another country’s laws holds no faraid entitlement over Saudi-located assets, regardless of the marriage’s validity in their home jurisdiction. Their only potential claim is through a valid wasiyya, limited to one-third of the estate. If no wasiyya exists, a non-Muslim surviving spouse may receive nothing from the Saudi-located portion of the estate.

For non-Muslim expatriates, Saudi courts have historically applied the deceased’s home-country law to their personal estate where no Saudi assets are involved. Where Saudi-located assets are present real estate, company shares, bank accounts Saudi law governs those assets. The result: the personal estate and Saudi-located assets may be distributed under entirely different legal frameworks simultaneously, requiring coordinated legal representation in both jurisdictions.

What Happens to a Foreign-Owned Business When the Principal Dies?

A MISA-licensed business interest does not automatically transfer to surviving directors or co-founders. It enters the estate distribution process. MISA must be formally notified, the investment register updated, and any new foreign shareholder inheriting a stake must satisfy MISA’s eligibility criteria before exercising shareholder rights.

The business continues to operate, it is not suspended by a shareholder’s death, but management authority over the deceased’s stake becomes legally ambiguous until the heirs inventory deed is issued and the new ownership structure registered. Where the deceased was the sole director or authorised signatory, that ambiguity has immediate consequences: banks may freeze accounts, counterparties may question management authority, and government portals linked to the deceased’s identification may require administrative resolution before routine filings can proceed.

In one case we advised on, a foreign founder’s death left a Saudi LLC with no active authorised signatory for nearly three months while the heirs inventory process completed, during which time the company could not renew a time-sensitive government contract. The delay was not caused by a legal dispute. It was caused by the absence of any succession planning in the company’s founding documents. A shareholders agreement with a designated interim management authority provision would have prevented it entirely.

Managing Cross-Border Estate Coordination

Saudi courts do not automatically recognise foreign probate orders or letters of administration. A grant of probate issued in the UK does not give the executor authority over Saudi-located assets without a separate process before the Saudi Personal Status Court.

Each jurisdiction’s assets are governed by that jurisdiction’s laws. The deceased’s estate is not a single unified pool, it is a collection of asset-specific proceedings that must run concurrently, because the outcome of one jurisdiction’s process frequently affects assets available for distribution in another.

Foreign nationals with Saudi assets need legal representation in Saudi Arabia from the moment a succession event occurs, not after home-country probate is complete. Waiting is the most consistent source of avoidable delay and asset freeze in cross-border estates we advise on.

Saudi Arabia imposes no inheritance tax, estate tax, or gift tax on distributed assets, a material advantage in cross-border planning. It does not, however, reduce the procedural complexity or the urgency of early legal engagement.

If you are a foreign investor or expatriate with unplanned Saudi assets, contact Batic Law Firm at +966 11 200 2330 or info@baticfirm.com before a succession event makes the options significantly narrower.

How to Protect Your Estate as a Foreign Business Owner in Saudi Arabia

Structure the Shareholders Agreement for Succession

A shareholders agreement that does not address succession is incomplete. At minimum it should include:

A buy-sell clause with a pre-agreed valuation methodology, removing the need to negotiate asset value at the point of maximum stress

A designated interim management authority provision, specifying who holds operational authority between death and formal registration of the new ownership structure

A dispute resolution clause, the Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration (SCCA) is the appropriate forum for commercially complex disputes under Vision 2030’s reformed arbitration framework

Drag-along and tag-along provisions, giving surviving shareholders and inheriting heirs a structured path out of unwanted joint ownership

These provisions do not guarantee a frictionless succession. They reduce the probability of a contested, operationally damaging one.

Separate Personal and Business Assets

The most consistent problem in complex Saudi estates is blurred asset boundaries, commercial real estate held personally, business transactions run through personal accounts, undocumented personal guarantees on company debt. Each creates a specific distribution problem: operational premises transferred to disinterested heirs, estate value reduced by guarantees heirs did not anticipate, business funds disputed between heirs and partners.

The remedy is structural: hold business assets through properly constituted corporate entities, document all guarantees formally, and maintain clean separation between personal and business accounts. In Saudi Arabia, the faraid formula applies to everything the deceased owned at the time of death. Clean asset separation is not optional it is foundational.

FAQ Distribution from Estate in Saudi Arabia

What is the first step in distributing an estate in Saudi Arabia?

Settling all outstanding debts and funeral costs, no heir receives anything until all liabilities are cleared. Heirs then apply to the Personal Status Court for an official heirs inventory deed, required before any asset can legally transfer.

How long does estate distribution take in Saudi Arabia?

Between three and twelve months for straightforward cases. Cases involving commercial assets, foreign heirs, or contested valuations take considerably longer. Najiz.sa has accelerated financial asset distribution, real estate and company share transfers still require physical registration.

Does Saudi Arabia have inheritance tax?

No,Saudi Arabia imposes no inheritance tax, estate tax, or gift tax. Property transfer taxes may apply depending on the asset class, and foreign heirs may face tax liability in their home jurisdiction on the same assets.

Can a non-Muslim expatriate make a will valid in Saudi Arabia?

A wasiyya directing up to one-third of Saudi-located assets is valid if written in Arabic, signed, and witnessed. A home-country will alone has no authority over Saudi assets, a Saudi-compliant wasiyya is required as a separate instrument.

What happens to a Saudi company when a shareholder dies?

The shareholding enters the estate and distributes among heirs under faraid. The company continues operating, but shares cannot transfer until the Personal Status Court issues the heirs inventory deed and corporate documents are formally amended. MISA-licensed companies require investment register updates and MISA notification.

What is the Infath Centre and when does it get involved?

The Infath Support and Liquidation Centre, established by the Ministry of Justice, oversees liquidation for larger or complex estates, after the Personal Status Court confirms the heirs and estate inventory. It appoints a judicially approved liquidator to manage valuation, sale, and faraid-compliant distribution. Not required for straightforward amicable divisions.

Can heirs agree to divide an estate differently from the faraid shares?

No, the mandatory faraid proportions cannot be overridden. Once each heir receives their entitled share, they are free to reach private agreements on how to deal with those assets going forward. Those arrangements do not affect the faraid calculation itself.

Originally published 28th April 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.