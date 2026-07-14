In Conversation With Jason Jones (Podcast)

Travers Smith represents Jason Jones in a landmark Privy Council appeal challenging Trinidad and Tobago's laws criminalising same-sex intimacy. Partners Caroline Edwards and James Hulmes explore the legal arguments and broader human rights implications of this constitutional challenge in conversation with Jason himself.

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Travers Smith is proud to act for Jason Jones in his appeal to the Privy Council challenging Trinidadian laws that criminalise same-sex intimacy. In this podcast, Caroline Edwards (Partner) and James Hulmes (Senior Counsel) discuss the case and its significance with Jason.

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