Tipping The Scale

Hong Kong's leading role in advancing gender leadership opportunities in financial services.

Diversity in financial services leadership is increasingly a defining element of long-term success, talent development and competitiveness. Studies show that companies with greater gender diversity on their executive teams can consistently outperform peers on profitability, governance, and resilience.

Hong Kong has made measurable progress in this area. At least 60 women now hold, or have held, CEO positions in the sector, supported by a cultural heritage that values entrepreneurship, merit-based opportunity and an international outlook.

Jointly authored by Women Chief Executives Hong Kong (WCE), KPMG China, and the Women's Foundation (TWF), this report provides a fact driven, current state snapshot of gender diversity in Hong Kong's financial services industry. Drawing on a survey of over 530 financial professionals in Hong Kong, as well as interviews with senior leaders, next generation leaders, and male allies, it examines the enablers that have supported women's career advancement in Hong Kong — as well as the gaps that hold opportunities for further growth and advancement.

Key organisational enablers

76%

cite visible female leadership as the single most influential workplace enabler. Women are 37% more likely to say progress feels real when they see a woman at the top