A Regulatory Perspective On RBI Guidelines On Wholly Owned Subsidiaries: Is India Setting A New Benchmark In Foreign Bank Regulation?

The Indian Context: From Caution to Strategic Engagement

For over a decade, India's approach to foreign bank presence remained restrictive. Despite the 2005 roadmap allowing foreign banks to choose between branch and wholly owned subsidiary modes, not a single foreign bank selected the subsidiary route. The preference for branch presence reflected a fundamental asymmetry: foreign banks gained market access while India bore limited jurisdiction and control over these entities. Foreign bank assets held on Indian books could evaporate overnight if home country pressures or parent bank insolvency demanded capital repatriation.

Yet India's financial system has evolved dramatically. The rise of digital payments, the growth of corporate financing, the integration of Indian institutions into global capital markets, and the sophisticated regulatory expectations of international investors have all converged to shift the calculus. India now competes for high-quality foreign bank presence, recognising that globally systemically important institutions bring not just capital and competition, but also operational discipline, risk management practices, and access to international markets that strengthen the domestic ecosystem.

The 2008 global financial crisis exposed a fundamental vulnerability in international banking architecture: the complexity and interconnectedness of financial institutions, coupled with fragmented cross-border resolution regimes, rendered home and host regulators powerless in the face of "too big to fail" (TBTF) and "too connected to fail" (TCTF) institutions. When Lehman Brothers collapsed, the interconnected web of liabilities spanning multiple jurisdictions created cascading contagion that no single regulator could contain. Central banks, deposit insurance schemes, and resolution authorities found themselves navigating a labyrinth of competing legal claims, conflicting creditor priorities, and uncoordinated decision-making across borders.

From this crucible emerged a critical regulatory insight: domestic incorporation of foreign banks fundamentally alters the risk architecture of international banking presence. When a foreign bank establishes a locally incorporated subsidiary rather than a branch, it creates legally separate entities with ring-fenced capital and assets within the host jurisdiction, ensuring that host country depositors and creditors are protected by the laws and regulators of their own country rather than by the prudential standards of a distant home nation.

The Central Question

As India refines its foreign bank regulation, a profound question emerges: Can a framework simultaneously attract globally competitive foreign institutions, protect domestic financial stability, foster regulatory supervisory effectiveness, and align foreign bank presence with India's developmental priorities?

The Reserve Bank of India (Setting Up of Wholly Owned Subsidiaries by Foreign Banks) Guidelines, 2025 ("Guidelines") suggest that the RBI believes the answer is yes- but only if domestic incorporation replaces branch presence, if corporate governance ensures local accountability, if capital requirements maintain safety buffers, and if clear legal and regulatory frameworks enable effective supervision. The question for foreign banks, Indian regulators, and policy makers is whether this balance will hold as global banking evolves, cross-border capital flows accelerate, and the next financial stress test arrives.

Key Differences at a Glance: Branch vs Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Basis Branch model Wholly Owned Subsidiary model Legal basis These are not separate legal entities. The Parent banks are, in principle, responsible for liabilities.1 These are locally incorporated separate legal entities since they have their own capital base and their own local board of directors.2 Flexibility They have (i.) greater operational flexibility, (ii) increased lending capacity since their loan size limit is based on the parent bank's capital, and (iii) they have fewer corporate governance requirements.3 They will have to abide by the local country's law. The treatment would be the same as that of any other domestic bank. Advantages Branches of foreign banks have a much flexible operation facility since they are regulated by their parent bank only.4 Clear division between assets and liabilities of the domestic banks and those of their foreign parent (ring-fenced within the host country). It can be easily figured out which laws of the jurisdiction would be applied. Own Board of Directors, which prevents the banks from creating a substantial risk of serious loss to the bank's creditors. The host country has the effective control to act more independently against branch operations5 Asset allocation Under the branch model, the assets are transferred to the Parent branch. There is separation of assets of the India subsidiary and the parent bank6.

Eligibility Criteria for Establishing a Wholly Owned Subsidiary

The Guidelines outline the following eligibility criteria for foreign banks seeking to establish a wholly owned subsidiary in India:7

The setting up of wholly owned subsidiaries by a foreign bank in India should have the approval of the home country regulator/ supervisor 8 .

. The foreign bank must satisfy the RBI that it is subject to adequate prudential supervision as well as internationally accepted standards, including consolidated supervision in its home country.

The following factors are deciding factors in considering applications for the setting up of wholly owned subsidiaries in India: 9 Economic and political relations with the country of incorporation of the parent bank; Reciprocity with the home country of the parent bank; Financial soundness; Ownership pattern; International and home country ranking of the parent bank by a reputed agency; Home country/parent bank rating by a rating agency of international repute, such as Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings; International presence of the bank; and Adequate risk management and internal control systems.



However, these are the minimum criteria that a wholly owned subsidiary's application should meet to be considered by the RBI. This is not an exhaustive list; the RBI will have the final decision to grant a license under Section 22 of the Banking Regulation Act, 194910.

Subsidiary Structure for Foreign Banks – Circumstances and Requirements under RBI Guidelines

The Guidelines specifies that under defined circumstances, foreign banks must operate in India solely through a wholly-owned subsidiary, ensuring compliance with regulatory mandates set forth for entry and operation in the Indian market. This requirement applies to11:

Foreign banks commencing operations in India after August 2010, and

Foreign banks that do not currently operate in India but wish to enter the Indian market.

The Guidelines prescribe the wholly owned subsidiary model for such banks if they meet any of the following criteria:

Preferential home-country claim laws: The bank is incorporated in a jurisdiction where local regulations give home-country depositors preferential rights in the event of winding-up, potentially disadvantaging Indian depositors 12 .

The bank is incorporated in a jurisdiction where local regulations give home-country depositors preferential rights in the event of winding-up, potentially disadvantaging Indian depositors . Inadequate disclosure norms: Banks that do not have adequate disclosure requirements in their home jurisdiction. 13

Banks that do not have adequate disclosure requirements in their home jurisdiction. Complex group structures: The bank operates through a structure that is considered opaque or excessively complicated. 14

The bank operates through a structure that is considered opaque or excessively complicated. Lack of wide shareholding: The bank's ownership is concentrated and not widely held, raising governance and transparency concerns. 15

The bank's ownership is concentrated and not widely held, raising governance and transparency concerns. Weak supervisory framework: RBI is not satisfied with the supervisory, regulatory, or market-discipline arrangements in the bank's home country. 16

RBI is not satisfied with the supervisory, regulatory, or market-discipline arrangements in the bank's home country. Any other reason deemed necessary by RBI: RBI retains residual discretion to require a wholly owned subsidiaries structure based on prudential or supervisory considerations.17

Wholly Owned Subsidiary Compliance Framework for Foreign Banks in India: Capital, Governance, and Operational Mandates

The Guidelines set forth a comprehensive compliance framework for foreign banks operating through wholly owned subsidiaries in India, covering minimum capital requirements, stringent corporate governance norms, investment restrictions, and business model obligations focused on financial inclusion and sustainable growth. The Guidelines introduces the following compliances:

Minimum Capital and Net Worth Requirements: Foreign banks operating in India through a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary will be required to adhere to enhanced and more stringent capital adequacy norms under the Guidelines. (I) Minimum paid-up equity capital18: INR 500 crore, brought in upfront through free foreign exchange remittance from the parent bank. Conversion of existing branches into wholly owned subsidiaries: (i) Capital structure will need to be reorganised in accordance with the Guidelines19 (ii) Any ineligible regulatory capital may be repatriated to the parent with prior RBI approval20 (iii) If net worth falls short of INR 500 crore, the deficit under the guidelines is recommended to be infused upfront by the parent bank.

Corporate Governance and Compliance Obligations: The corporate governance framework proposed for subsidiaries of foreign banks includes additional safeguards and is subject to further review and finalisation. The key Guidelines are as follows: 21 At least 51 per cent of directors must meet the criteria under Section 10A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 22 Two-thirds of the board must be non-executive directors At least one-third must be independent of the wholly owned subsidiaries, its parent, and its group entities 50% of directors must be Indian nationals, NRIs, or PIOs, with at least one-third being Indian residents The wholly owned subsidiaries must have a part-time Chairman and a full-time CEO, both appointed with prior RBI approval 23 CEO must be resident in India (vii) Compensation norms and "fit and proper" criteria under the RBI Governance Directions, 2025 apply in full All provisions of the Banking Regulation Act applicable to private banks apply to wholly owned subsidiaries. 24

The corporate governance framework proposed for subsidiaries of foreign banks includes additional safeguards and is subject to further review and finalisation. The key Guidelines are as follows:

Investments in Subsidiaries and Group Entities: The Reserve Bank of India has tentatively outlined that wholly owned subsidiaries be discouraged from establishing further subsidiaries or making significant associate investments for activities that could be carried out within the bank itself. Emphasis is placed on maintaining strict arm's length relationships with all group companies..25

Business Model and Financial Inclusion: At the licensing stage, wholly owned subsidiaries are expected to submit a comprehensive one-year branch expansion and business plan. This plan should ideally detail strategies addressing: (i) Financial inclusion (ii) Retail banking expansion, and (iii) Sustainable operational viability.[26] It is important to note that any significant deviation from the approved plan could potentially trigger restrictions on expansion or other supervisory measures by the RBI, as per Guidelines.

Conclusion

The RBI's Guidelines on wholly owned subsidiaries mark a decisive shift in India's regulatory philosophy from cautious accommodation to proactive engagement with global banking standards. By mandating local incorporation, enforcing robust governance norms, and imposing stringent capital requirements, the framework seeks to reconcile two critical objectives: attracting world-class foreign banks while safeguarding domestic financial stability. This approach not only ring-fences Indian depositors from external shocks but also aligns foreign participation with national priorities such as financial inclusion and sustainable growth. If implemented effectively, these guidelines could position India as a benchmark jurisdiction for balancing openness with resilience setting the stage for a more secure, competitive, and globally integrated banking ecosystem.

