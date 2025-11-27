Former-employee Arrested For Doxxing Boss

A 54-year-old man was arrested by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data for allegedly doxxing his ex-boss in violation of Hong Kong data privacy laws.

A 54-year-old man was arrested by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data for allegedly doxxing his ex-boss in violation of Hong Kong data privacy laws. The man was employed by the company between November 2023 and May 2024 and allegedly posted sensitive personal data – including his boss' Hong Kong identity card number, mobile numbers, bank details, and even a video of his boss reading a loan agreement — without consent on instant messaging groups he once managed for the company. The incident is believed to have stemmed from a workplace grievance, highlighting the risks for employers in the digital age.

Hong Kong's Two-Tier Doxxing Regime

Hong Kong criminalised doxxing in 2021 through amendments to the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, introducing a two‑tier regime:

Under section 64(3A) of the Ordinance, the "first-tier offence" is committed when a person discloses someone's personal data without their consent:

(a) with an intent to cause any specified harm to the victim or any family member; or

(b) being reckless as to whether any specified harm would be, or would likely be, caused to the victim or any family member.

A person commits a "second-tier offence" under section 64(3C) of the Ordinance if the disclosure actually causes any specified harm to the victim or any family member.

A person who commits a first-tier doxxing offence is liable, on summary conviction, to a fine of HK$100,000 and up to 2 years' imprisonment. For a second-tier doxxing offence, the penalty on conviction on indictment is a fine of HK$1,000,000 and up to 5 years' imprisonment.

Implications for employers

Weaponising data obtained through employment to intentionally cause harm to colleagues can constitute serious misconduct justifying summary dismissal without notice under Hong Kong law.

When an employee resigns or is terminated, the employee's access including administrator rights to chat groups, shared mailboxes, and collaboration platforms should be revoked. This will minimise the risk for data leaks and reputational damage.

Employers should reinforce policies on data handling and confidentiality, ensuring staff understand that misuse of personal data is not only a breach of trust but potentially a criminal offence

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.