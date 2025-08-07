ARTICLE
7 August 2025

The Launch Of The Re-domiciliation Regime In Hong Kong

Tim Drew and Carol Ling

The inward company re-domiciliation regime finally became effective in Hong Kong on 23 May 2025. The regime allows non-Hong Kong incorporated companies (such as companies incorporated in Cayman Islands, BVI and Bermuda) that fulfil the eligibility requirements to submit a formal application to the Hong Kong Companies Registry to re-domicile to Hong Kong. Upon the successful re-domiciliation to Hong Kong, companies will be regarded as companies incorporated in Hong Kong.

The re-domiciliation regime provides an exciting opportunity for non-Hong Kong incorporated companies to re-domicile to Hong Kong given that:

  • It offers a simple and straightforward way for non-Hong Kong incorporated companies to re-domicile to Hong Kong, while preserving the company's legal identity. No judicial procedures or asset transfer is required.
  • The regime is available to various types of non-Hong Kong incorporated companies which include: private company limited by shares, public company limited by shares, private unlimited company with a share capital and public unlimited company with a share capital.
  • Re-domiciled companies can benefit from Hong Kong's business friendly environment, status as a major financial hub, strong regulatory framework and favourable tax regime.

