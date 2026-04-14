- within Consumer Protection topic(s)
- in Asia
- in Asia
- in Asia
- in Asia
- within Employment and HR, Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Technology topic(s)
- with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy industries
KPMG has released the Bi-annual Report on the Consumer & Retail Sector in China,2025 H2. Facing complex domestic and global headwinds in 2025, China implemented increasingly proactive and effective macroeconomic policies. As the 14th Five-Year Plan concluded, these measures strengthened the economic fundamentals, building upon the 5.0% year-on-year GDP growth and advancing the transition toward higher-quality development. Initiatives to stimulate domestic demand, stabilise employment, and counter economic stagnation gained momentum,fuelling sustained expansion and structural upgrades within China’s consumer market. This shift was further accelerated by the rise of innovative consumption models, setting the stage for greater realisation of consumption potential in 2026.
Bi-annual Report on the Consumer & Retail Sector in China, 2025 H2
This report focuses on the Consumer & Retail sector in China. Based on KPMG China's extensive knowledge system and rich pratical project experience, it deeply analyses China’s macro-economic environment, sector trends, deal scenarios, and tax updates for the Consumer & Retail sector, helping sector participants to drive future industry development in the right direction, and realise their growth potential.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]