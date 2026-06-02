Proposed Hong Kong International Commercial Court

The Hong Kong Judiciary has announced plans to establish the Hong Kong International Commercial Court (“HKICC”), a specialist division of the High Court intended to handle complex, high‑value international and cross‑border commercial disputes.

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The Hong Kong Judiciary has announced plans to establish the Hong Kong International Commercial Court (“HKICC”), a specialist division of the High Court intended to handle complex, high‑value international and cross‑border commercial disputes.

The proposal reflects the increasing volume and complexity of cross‑border commercial activity, and the corresponding demand for a judicial forum capable of addressing multi‑jurisdictional issues in a flexible and efficient manner.

The HKICC will operate within the existing framework of the High Court Ordinance and the Rules of the High Court. A dedicated Practice Direction is expected to define the categories of cases within its jurisdiction and set out detailed court procedures. These are likely to include measures to streamline the litigation process, provide greater flexibility in handling appeals, and ensure the timely resolution of cases, with reference to practices of other international commercial courts. The HKICC is expected to make extensive use of technology, including remote hearings and electronic filing.

Cases in the HKICC will be heard by High Court judges with experience in commercial law. The Judiciary has also indicated that senior judges or practitioners from other common law jurisdictions may be invited to sit on an ad hoc basis, and that experts may be engaged in appropriate cases involving specialised subject matter.

The Judiciary aims to establish the HKICC within the coming year. Preparatory work is underway, and further details will be issued following consultation with stakeholders, including the legal profession.

Comments

International commercial courts are designed to address cross‑border commercial disputes by combining features of both litigation and arbitration: greater procedural flexibility, particularly in case management and evidence, alongside the hallmarks of court adjudication, including authoritative judgments and a structured appellate process.

Against that backdrop, the proposed HKICC forms part of a broader trend in international dispute resolution. Its practical significance will depend on the scope of its jurisdiction and procedures, and on how it operates alongside existing mechanisms such as arbitration and mediation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.