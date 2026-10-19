Early Dismissal In Arbitration: A Powerful Tool

Where some or all claims at issue clearly lack merit, however, there is a mechanism that allows parties to bring about a swift resolution to such claims (whether in whole or in part) without going through the full arbitral process, sparing them the time, cost, and resources that a complete evidentiary hearing (i.e., the hearing at which evidence is presented and tested through cross-examination) would otherwise demand

Arbitration may sometimes be associated with lengthy proceedings, protracted document production, and costly hearings. Where some or all claims at issue clearly lack merit, however, there is a mechanism that allows parties to bring about a swift resolution to such claims (whether in whole or in part) without going through the full arbitral process, sparing them the time, cost, and resources that a complete evidentiary hearing (i.e., the hearing at which evidence is presented and tested through cross-examination) would otherwise demand.

The following institutional rules expressly provide for the early dismissal (or early determination/disposition) of part or all of an unmeritorious claim or defence:

Singapore International Arbitration Centre Rules 2025 (Rule 47);

International Chamber of Commerce Rules 2026 (Article 30);

Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre Administered Arbitration Rules 2024 (Article 43);

London Court of International Arbitration Rules 2020 (Article 22.1(viii)); and

International Centre for Dispute Resolution International Arbitration Rules 2021 (Article 23).

Extracts of the relevant provisions are set out in the Endnote below.

The purpose of the early dismissal mechanism is to allow a tribunal to dismiss claims (often on the ground that they are manifestly without legal merit) on the basis of legal submissions, without having to first undergo a full evidentiary hearing.

The early dismissal procedure may generally be appropriately invoked in plain and obvious cases where either the claim or the defence is undoubtedly legally unsustainable. Choosing not to invoke the early dismissal mechanism would mean that in some cases, unnecessary issues are included at the evidentiary hearing, thereby prolonging proceedings and increasing the costs and resources that parties must commit to a dispute that could otherwise have been resolved far sooner.

In practice, several features tend to signal that a claim or defence may be a suitable candidate for early dismissal. These include where: the dispute turns on a question of law rather than on contested fact; the material facts are admitted or otherwise not in dispute; the position advanced is contradicted by the clear terms of the contract or by the documentary record; the claim is plainly time-barred on the undisputed facts; the case is untenable in light of binding authority; or the tribunal plainly lacks jurisdiction over the claim. A useful working test is whether the tribunal could decide the point without needing to hear and test oral evidence. Where that is so, the claim or defence is a strong candidate for early dismissal.

Early Dismissal Need Not Resolve The Whole Case To Be Worthwhile

As noted above, early dismissal determinations can resolve a dispute in whole or in part. Parties may hesitate to pursue early dismissal because certain issues, such as the precise quantum of sums payable or peripheral arguments, remain contested. However, it is a misconception to assume that an early dismissal application is only worthwhile if it can resolve the entire dispute. The fact that some issues remain live does not prevent a tribunal from granting early dismissal in respect of claims or defences that are clearly without merit. In such cases, a tribunal may issue a partial award that decides the clear-cut issues immediately, while leaving the remaining issues (which require the tribunal to make determinations relating to disputed facts) to be decided after the full evidentiary hearing. Even a partial resolution can meaningfully narrow the scope of the issues to be resolved through subsequent stages of the arbitration, correspondingly reducing the time and resources that the parties and tribunal must devote to the remaining issues.

This is illustrated in DBO v DBP [2023] SGHC(I) 21, where the Singapore International Commercial Court upheld a partial award made pursuant to an early dismissal application under the Singapore International Arbitration Centre Rules 2016. The tribunal in that case dismissed the claimants' claim that a facility agreement had been discharged by frustration on the basis that it was manifestly without legal merit.

Importantly, the tribunal did not purport to resolve every issue in the arbitration through the early dismissal. The partial award expressly left certain issues for determination in due course, including the claimants' argument that a particular clause of the facility agreement was unenforceable as a penalty clause. The Singapore International Commercial Court affirmed this approach and dismissed the application to set aside the partial award.

The takeaway is that a party should not be deterred from bringing an early dismissal application simply because the application may not dispose of the entirety of the dispute. Where a core claim or defence is manifestly without legal merit, that issue can be disposed of at the earliest opportunity.

It is also worth emphasising what such a determination is worth to the rest of the case. A partial award on early dismissal is not merely a preliminary or provisional view. It is a final and binding determination of the issues it decides, and once it is rendered the tribunal cannot reopen those issues at the later hearing. That has two consequences for the balance of the dispute. First, the dismissed issues fall away entirely, rendering it unnecessary to undergo any further procedures that would otherwise have been required to address them (including document disclosure, and submission and testing of evidence). Second, the findings in the partial award (whether of law, or of admitted or undisputed fact) will stand as the settled framework within which the remaining issues are determined. The early determination therefore does more than simply remove discrete issues from the case. It can, for example, resolve a threshold question that governs what follows, including by fixing liability so that only quantum remains, or settling a point of construction that shapes the issues left to be tried.

CASE IN FOCUS · INTERNATIONAL ARBITRATION TEAM In a recent arbitration under the SIAC Rules, our international arbitration team led by our Managing Partner Mr Bazul Ashhab applied for the early dismissal of claims brought against our clients, on the basis that those claims were manifestly without legal merit. When the opposing party made an unexpected admission during the proceedings, our team moved to supplement the application, using that admission to target the substantive damages claim itself. What made the matter demanding was the breadth of the resistance. Across several rounds of submissions, the opposing party ran arguments on contractual interpretation, the incorporation of terms, penalty clauses, unfair contract terms, consumer protection legislation, and estoppel. Each was met and answered in full, in written submissions and at the hearing. Not every issue stood to be resolved at that stage, and disputes over the precise computation of sums remained. But that is what the early dismissal mechanism is built for. Where the legal merit of a claim can be tested on submissions alone, resolving the core liability question early narrows the scope of the arbitration and spares the parties the cost of a full hearing.

Practical Guidance

For businesses and individuals embroiled in arbitration, the commercial benefits of early dismissal, measured against what a full arbitration would otherwise demand, are significant:

Cost savings. The heaviest costs in an arbitration are usually incurred in preparing for and running the evidentiary hearing. These include document production and disclosure, factual witness statements and expert reports, and the hearing itself, together with the associated tribunal, counsel, and expert fees and the management time absorbed along the way. Because an early dismissal application is decided on legal submissions alone, it avoids these costs in respect of the issues it disposes of.

An early dismissal application carries its own cost, incurred on top of any later hearing on the issues that remain. But an issue argued on submissions costs far less than the same issue taken to a full hearing. Where the application disposes of the whole claim, the hearing is avoided. Where it disposes of part of the issues in dispute, the residual hearing is shorter and narrower, and correspondingly involves fewer issues, less disclosure, and fewer witnesses. As such, substantial cost savings is achieved even though a hearing still follows. The tribunal also has a discretion to award costs, and a party that succeeds on a well-chosen application can ordinarily expect to recover some or all of the costs of that application.

Time efficiency. A full arbitration can take years, whereas early dismissal applications are typically decided within months. Where the early dismissal application disposes of some (but not all) of the issues in the arbitration, this can decrease the amount of time required for the subsequent stages of the arbitration by narrowing the scope of those stages, including document disclosure and the evidentiary hearing. Beyond the legal spend required, a full arbitration may tie up management time, internal counsel, and other business resources for the duration of the proceedings. Disposing of core issues early in the arbitration frees these resources for the business far sooner than would be possible if the arbitration had to run its full course. Certainty and risk management. For a respondent facing a large or inflated claim, early dismissal contains exposure at an early stage and denies the claimant the use of meritless claims as bargaining chips. A ruling that a party's core case lacks merit also shifts the dynamics of the dispute and signals the likely eventual outcome, sharpening the incentive to settle what remains on reasonable terms.

Parties considering an early dismissal application should keep the following points in mind:

An early dismissal application need not resolve every issue in the dispute. Where the core claim or defence is manifestly without legal merit, the application can and should be brought, even if other issues will need to be determined in due course. The tribunal has the power to render a partial award on the issues that are ripe for determination and to reserve the remaining issues for a subsequent phase. The standard is that the claim or defence must be manifestly without legal merit, meaning it must be undoubtedly legally unsustainable. The tribunal must be able to reach this conclusion on the basis of the pleadings and legal submissions, without the need for a full evidentiary hearing. Where the underlying facts are admitted or not in dispute, the threshold is more likely to be met. Where the issues in dispute are legal (and not factual) in nature, it is likely that these can be resolved in an early dismissal application. An early dismissal application should be brought as soon as the basis for it becomes apparent. An appropriate juncture for making an early dismissal application would typically be shortly after the close of pleadings. Parties should also remain vigilant for admissions (e.g., made by witnesses) that would provide any grounds for early dismissal of claims or defences.

Conclusion

Early dismissal is not an all-or-nothing remedy. It is a flexible and commercially valuable tool that parties can use to bring claims that are clearly without merit to an early close, even where other issues in the dispute remain to be resolved. For businesses and individuals facing meritless claims in arbitration, the savings in time, cost, and commercial certainty that an early dismissal application can deliver should not be overlooked.

Endnote: Examples of institutional provisions for early dismissal

Arbitration Rules Provision Grounds Singapore International Arbitration Centre Rules 2025 Rule 47 A party may apply to the Tribunal for the early dismissal of a claim or defence where: (a) a claim or defence is manifestly without legal merit; or (b) a claim or defence is manifestly outside the jurisdiction of the Tribunal. International Chamber of Commerce Rules 2026 Article 30 Any party may apply to the arbitral tribunal for the early determination of one or more claims or defences on the grounds that: a. such claims or defences are manifestly without merit; or b. such claims or defences are manifestly outside the arbitral tribunal's jurisdiction. Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre Administered Arbitration Rules 2024 Article 43 The arbitral tribunal shall have the power, at the request of any party and after consulting with all other parties, to decide one or more points of law or fact by way of early determination procedure, on the basis that: (a) such points of law or fact are manifestly without merit; or (b) such points of law or fact are manifestly outside the arbitral tribunal's jurisdiction; or (c) even if such points of law or fact are submitted by another party and are assumed to be correct, no award could be rendered in favour of that party. London Court of International Arbitration Rules 2020 Article 22.1(viii) The Arbitral Tribunal shall have the power, upon the application of any party or upon its own initiative, but in either case only after giving the parties a reasonable opportunity to state their views and upon such terms (as to costs and otherwise) as the Arbitral Tribunal may decide, to determine that any claim, defence, counterclaim, cross-claim, defence to counterclaim or defence to cross-claim is manifestly outside the jurisdiction of the Arbitral Tribunal, or is inadmissible or manifestly without merit; and where appropriate to issue an order or award to that effect (an "Early Determination"). International Centre for Dispute Resolution International Arbitration Rules 2021 Article 23 A party may request leave from the arbitral tribunal to submit an application for disposition of any issue presented by any claim or counterclaim in advance of the hearing on the merits ("early disposition"). The tribunal shall allow a party to submit an application for early disposition if it determines that the application (a) has a reasonable possibility of succeeding, (b) will dispose of, or narrow, one or more issues in the case, and (c) that consideration of the application is likely to be more efficient or economical than leaving the issue to be determined with the merits.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.