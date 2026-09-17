Enforcement Of Judgments In Civil And Commercial Matters

Under the common law, an in personam final and conclusive foreign judgment rendered by a court of competent jurisdiction may be enforced by an action for the amount due under it if it is a judgment for a fixed sum of money: Chen Aun-Li Andrew v Ha Chi Kut (suing as the sole executrix of the estate of Khoo Ee Liam, deceased) [2023] 1 SLR 341; [2022] SGHC(A) 41 at [9], citing Poh Soon Kiat v Desert Palace Inc (trading as Caesars Palace) [2010] 1 SLR 1129; [2009] SGCA 60 (“Poh Soon Kiat”). However, it must not be a sum payable in respect of taxes or the like, or in respect of a fine or other penalty: Poh Soon Kiat at [13]. Further, the local court will only refrain from enforcing the said foreign judgment if it is shown that the claimant procured it by fraud, or if its enforcement would be contrary to public policy or if the proceedings in which the judgment was obtained were opposed to natural justice: Poh Soon Kiat at [14]. Poh Soon Kiat has recently been recognised as still being good law in Singapore: JEK v JEL [2026] SGDC 10 at [20] (the appeal to the General Division of the High Court against this decision was dismissed on 18 March 2026).

Under the REFJA (which has no application to any judgment which may be recognised or enforced under the CCAA, as per section 2A of the REFJA), a judgment creditor under a judgment from the applicable court or courts of a foreign country (as specified in subsidiary legislation) may apply to the General Division of the High Court to have the judgment registered at any time (1) within 6 years after the date of the judgment or (2) where there have been proceedings by way of appeal against the judgment, after the date of the last judgment given in those proceedings: section 4(1) of the REFJA. Currently, the REFJA is applicable, subject to the operation of the CCAA, only to final and conclusive money judgments from certain courts in Australia, India, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom. A registered judgment must or may be set aside if the Court is satisfied that it falls within certain situations provided for under sections 5 or 6 of the REFJA.

Under the CCAA, a judgment creditor may make an application to the General Division of the High Court for a foreign judgment to be recognised or to be recognised and enforced if the foreign judgment:

is in respect of an “international case where there is an exclusive choice of court agreement concluded in a civil or commercial matter”;

is a judgment given by a court of a Contracting State (other than Singapore) that is designated in exclusive choice of court agreement (the “ chosen court ”), or a court to which a chosen court has transferred, in accordance with the law or practice relating to the allocation of jurisdiction or transfer of cases among courts in that Contracting State, the case to which the judgment relates;

”), or a court to which a chosen court has transferred, in accordance with the law or practice relating to the allocation of jurisdiction or transfer of cases among courts in that Contracting State, the case to which the judgment relates; is either (1) a final court decision on the merits, a consent order, a consent judgment or a judgment given by default, or (2) a determination by a court of any costs or expenses relating to the court decision, consent order, consent judgment or judgment given in default; and

has effect (in cases where recognition is sought) or is enforceable (if enforcement is sought) in the Contracting State of origin.

While the foreign judgments that may be recognised or enforced under the CCAA are not limited to money judgments, there are several exceptions to recognition or enforcement as set out at sections 9 and 10 of the CCAA, such as: