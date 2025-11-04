IBA Healthcare And Life Sciences Law Committee Healthcare Financing And Reimbursement Survey – Kenya

Mahesh Acharya and Duane Wekesa have provided an in-country overview of Kenya's healthcare financial ecosystem, including the legal and regulatory structures governing reimbursement and insurance coverage, as part of the IBA Healthcare and Life Sciences Law Committee's global guide. Their contribution offers valuable insight insights into Kenya's healthcare financing and reimbursement framework and highlights the evolving role of public and private stakeholders, regulatory developments and access to essential health services and products This guide aims to provide practitioners and industry professionals with a comprehensive overview of the healthcare financial ecosystem of different countries around the globe, as well as straightforward access to the most relevant rules and regulations.

Read the Kenya survey here, and to explore the full guide, including insights from other countries, click here.

