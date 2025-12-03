Prepare For Compliance With ASTF Periodic Medical Examinations For All Employees

Starting December 1, 2025, a system of mandatory periodic medical examinations will apply to all employees of companies affiliated with the ASTF (i.e., the occupational health association of tertiary and financial sectors).

Companies and employees concerned

All companies affiliated with the ASTF (i.e., in principle all companies of the wider financial sector) and their employees are concerned, regardless of the type of employment contract or role.

Nature and frequency of examinations

The examinations are periodic and mandatory. The frequency and medical content (basic periodic examination or periodic examination for employees aged over 50) are defined by the ASTF.

Practical organization and contacts

Examinations are scheduled. Employers and employees may also contact their referring physician or the ASTF team directly at accueil@astf.lu.

Employer obligations and risk in case of non-compliance

Employers must ensure that all employees undergo a periodic medical examination and that certificates' expiry dates are respected. They are also required to retain all job fitness certificates as these may need to be presented upon request to ITM inspectors during inspections. Failure to provide compliant documentation exposes employers to penalties.

Next steps

Determine the priority ranking of employees within the company in accordance with the criteria published by ASTF.

Order of priority Employees concerned Deadline Frequency 1 Those who have never had an occupational health visit As soon as possible Before the certificate's expiry date; otherwise: every 5 years up to and including age 50; and

every 3 years after age 50 2 Those with a fitness certificate specifying an expiry date Before the certificate's expiry date 3 Those whose fitness certificate does not mention an expiry date According to the order in which employees entered the company