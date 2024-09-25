Guide To Incorporating A Guernsey Company For A Guernsey Resident

Under Guernsey Company Law a Guernsey company may only be incorporated by a licensed Corporate Service Provider on application to the Guernsey Registrar

In addition to incorporating Guernsey Companies for international clients, Dixcart Trust Corporation Limited ("Dixcart") also assists Guernsey residents who wish to incorporate a local Guernsey Company.

This Article outlines the key facts and steps for incorporation of a Guernsey Company by a Guernsey Resident. The provision of services by Dixcart is dependent on all parties, including Directors and Shareholders, being ordinarily resident within the Bailiwick of Guernsey and on the risk profile of the activities of those parties and the proposed company.

Below is a list of actions the Guernsey Resident must take in order to provide the information required for Dixcart to make the application:

Select a Company Name

Appoint a Registered Agent / Directors

Provide certified Passports and Utility Bills. These are required for each Director and Shareholder of the proposed company. Original documents may be brought to the Dixcart office for certification.

The Guernsey Registry provides a Standard set of Memorandum & Articles of Association. Should the client wish to amend either of the standard formats then they must provide a copy of the amended documents,

Confirm the activities of the company,

Complete a Director's declaration signifying the individuals acceptance of their appointment and confirming their eligibility to be appointed,

All prospective Directors must be registered with the Guernsey Registry who will provide them with a Director's ID number – should the applicant not already possess a Director's ID number, then Dixcart can request this from the Guernsey Registry.

Additional services can also be provided by Dixcart which include the provision of the draft documents listed below. These documents are generally required for any subsequent applications made by the company:

Initial Director's minute

AGM and Audit waiver resolutions

Register of Directors

Register of Shareholders

Share Certificates

