Why Guernsey For Sustainable Finance?

Guernsey is a premier jurisdiction for investment and funds and a specialist global centre for open and closed-ended fund structures.

Guernsey has assets under management of more than £289 billion and is a leading jurisdiction for sectors that invest in sustainable finance such as private equity, venture capital, real estate, infrastructure, renewables, debt and listed securities.

There are a range of fund structures available in Guernsey with different levels of regulatory oversight, offering flexibility, global access and speed to market.

Guernsey is home to two world-first regulated sustainable fund regimes, the Guernsey Green Fund and Natural Capital Fund.

Guernsey offers a supportive ecosystem, enabling first-time and experienced fund managers.

Case study – First time sustainable fund

Foodtech investor Synthesis Capital has chosen to launch its debut fund as a Guernsey Green Fund. Synthesis Capital Fund I LP's final close had commitments in excess of US$300 million.

The pioneering fund, which will look to back technology solutions that will help global food system and environmental challenges, was oversubscribed and has attracted investment from institutional investors, corporate partners, family offices and high-net-worth angel investors.

It is believed to be the largest ever fund raised in the foodtech sector and comes a little over a year since the establishment of the London-based investment manager.

Carey Olsen Partner David Crosland, said: "It recognises the huge potential of the food tech sector and the viable solutions it is already offering. Synthesis is another perfect example of a first-time manager coming to Guernsey and utilising the jurisdiction's expertise, infrastructure and well understood regulatory regime, further cementing the island's reputation as a leader in the green space."

Sustainable finance approach

More than £5billion is channelled into regulated green funds such as wind, solar and forestry, with a further £5billion into wider sustainable finance investments.

Supporting clients':

ESG and SDG strategy

Sustainable finance reporting and regulatory requirements

Legal and administrative services for sustainable funds

Case study - Emerald Technology Ventures

Carey Olsen advised on Emerald Technology Ventures, a global leader in clean technology venture capital, on the launch of its fourth venture fund, Emerald Industrial Innovation Fund LP (EIIF). EIIF invests in early and expansion stage companies in the energy, water, advanced materials and industrial IT sectors.

