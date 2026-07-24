Thailand’s Licensing Facilitation Act 2026: A Step Forward For Regulated Industries

For businesses in Thailand’s regulated industries, the problem of “too many licenses” is one of the most familiar hurdles to getting a product to market. Take a simple example: importing the materials necessary to sell teriyaki chicken skewers.

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For businesses in Thailand’s regulated industries, the problem of “too many licenses” is one of the most familiar hurdles to getting a product to market. Take a simple example: importing the materials necessary to sell teriyaki chicken skewers. To legally do this, a business may need approvals from several different agencies—separate permits for the chicken (Department of Livestock Development), the dipping sauce (Thai FDA), the wooden skewers (Department of Forestry), and other ingredients, each under a different authority. This kind of overlap is often cited to argue for a “regulatory guillotine”—a systematic review to cut outdated or duplicative rules that slow investment and business activity.

The Facilitation of Licensing and Public Service Consideration Act B.E. 2569 (2026) (Licensing Facilitation Act 2026) is Thailand’s most significant response yet to that concern. This article looks at the Facilitation Act 2026 through a life sciences and regulatory affairs lens—what it may mean for the manufacturers, importers, and distributors of food, drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, and similar products who routinely deal with several regulators to bring a single product to market.

The Super License: One Approval Standing in for Many

The reform with the clearest potential for regulated-product businesses is the law’s “super license” mechanism, referred to as a “main license” in the statute. Once a business obtains the main license for a regulated activity, it is automatically deemed to hold all related sublicenses issued by other agencies for that same activity, provided the activity has been designated as eligible in the Government Gazette. The Licensing Facilitation Act 2026 also creates a central application center, allowing applicants to submit a single application and pay all relevant fees at one point of contact, with the center routing the application to each agency through a shared information system.

The potential benefits of this for businesses that spend time on regulatory submissions are considerable. Today, a single product often has to clear several independent approval tracks, each with its own dossier, timeline, and reviewing authority. For example:

A can of caviar imported for sale in Thailand currently needs a food product license from the Thai FDA, a CITES permit (caviar is typically derived from sturgeon species listed under that convention), and an import license for fishery products from the Department of Fisheries.

Software as a medical device (SaMD) or software in a medical device (SiMD) that uses artificial intelligence may require registration with the FDA’s Medical Device Control Division, approval tied to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission for any wireless or telecommunications components, and certification from the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) for applicable product standards.

In each case, the regulatory affairs burden is not just the number of approvals but the effort of sequencing them—coordinating overlapping document requests, reconciling different processing times, and managing the risk that a delay at one agency stalls the whole launch. Collapsing those related approvals into a single main license, backed by a shared information system, is precisely the friction the super license is designed to remove.

However, the mechanism only applies once the cabinet designates an activity as eligible by the royal decree announced in the Government Gazette. It is reasonable to expect that lower-risk, high-volume activities will be prioritized ahead of products that have been supervised by various agencies, such as food and beverages. Businesses should also keep in mind that the super license is aimed at related and ancillary approvals; it is unlikely to displace the core product registration that sits at the heart of FDA oversight. In practice, then, the near-term benefit may be greatest for products whose primary approval is straightforward but which are held up by a cluster of secondary permits.

Firmer Service Standards from Regulators

The Licensing Facilitation Act 2026 also introduces clearer service standards for government agencies. Any agency that receives a written inquiry, suggestion, or opinion about its licensing or service functions must now respond within 15 days. Separately, once a license application is submitted, officers must check it against the relevant public manual immediately, record any deficiencies together with a deadline for correction, and have both the officer and the applicant sign the record—a requirement that now applies broadly across all public services rather than just to a handful of registries.

For businesses that regularly deal with agencies, such as the FDA, where applications can face repeated and open-ended requests for extra documents, these firmer timelines should bring welcome predictability. A single, signed record of deficiencies with a fixed correction deadline should help curtail the supplementary requests that can extend registration timelines and make launch dates hard to plan.

Nevertheless, the law’s separate deemed-approval mechanism—under which silence past the published timeline can count as approval—is confined to activities that do not pose a high risk to public health, safety, or the environment. Many life sciences products, drugs and higher-risk devices among them, are unlikely to fall within that carve-out, so the more tangible gains for this sector will come from firmer timelines and greater transparency rather than from automatic approvals.

Outlook

The Licensing Facilitation Act 2026 is a meaningful step toward reducing the overlapping licensing burden that has long shaped regulatory strategy for life sciences and other regulated-product businesses in Thailand. How much it delivers in practice will depend on the royal decrees that designate which activities qualify for the super license, the public manuals each agency issues, and how quickly regulators such as the FDA, Department of Fisheries, TISI, and others adapt to the shared-information and single-application model.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.