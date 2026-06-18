Sanctions Enforcement Statistics With Nearly 2500 Cases Registered

Polish prosecutors have registered nearly 2,500 sanctions cases as of mid-2026, with 85% targeting Belarus and at least 91 criminal proceedings specifically focused on wood-processing products.

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A lengthy article in the Belarusian Investigative Center on alleged sanctions circumvention regarding Belarusian wood pellets, includes data obtained from the Polish Prosecutor’s office on sanctions enforcement:

187 criminal cases were pending as of mid-2026 for circumvention of sanctions against Belarus and Russia (see our earlier post from May 2026 where the figure was 191);

nearly 2,500 sanctions cases have been registered;

85% of these 2500 cases, or over 2100, concerned Belarus; and

At least 91 criminal proceedings were specifically related to wood-processing products.

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