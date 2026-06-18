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18 June 2026

Sanctions Enforcement Statistics With Nearly 2500 Cases Registered

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Polish prosecutors have registered nearly 2,500 sanctions cases as of mid-2026, with 85% targeting Belarus and at least 91 criminal proceedings specifically focused on wood-processing products.
Poland Government, Public Sector
Mark Handley
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lengthy article in the Belarusian Investigative Center on alleged sanctions circumvention regarding Belarusian wood pellets, includes data obtained from the Polish Prosecutor’s office on sanctions enforcement:

  • 187 criminal cases were pending as of mid-2026 for circumvention of sanctions against Belarus and Russia (see our earlier post from May 2026 where the figure was 191);
  • nearly 2,500 sanctions cases have been registered;
  • 85% of these 2500 cases, or over 2100, concerned Belarus; and
  • At least 91 criminal proceedings were specifically related to wood-processing products.

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Mark Handley
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