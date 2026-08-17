Hungarian Parliament Establishes The National Asset Protection And Recovery Office

The Hungarian Parliament has established a powerful new enforcement authority with extensive investigative and prosecutorial powers over public asset management. Companies heavily reliant on public funding face heightened scrutiny as the National Asset Protection and Recovery Office gains authority to conduct investigations, impose supervision, and pursue both criminal and civil enforcement actions.

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August 2026 – On 28 July 2026, the Hungarian parliament adopted the Act Establishing the National Asset Protection and Recovery Office (Nemzeti Vagyonvisszaszerzési és Vagyonvédelmi Hivatal, “NVVH”).

The newly established authority has broad investigative and prosecutorial powers in relation to the management and recovery of public assets. Notably, even before a freezing order is issued in criminal proceedings, the NVVH may place a company under public asset protection supervision, where specified property-related commitments require the countersignature of an appointed supervisor.

A new enforcement authority

The NVVH is expected to become a key enforcement body overseeing the management of public assets in Hungary. Once operational, it will conduct general risk assessments, and based on the results, initiate investigations into the use and management of public assets.

The authority will be required to launch an investigation where a company’s aggregate proceeds, together with those of its affiliates, from public procurement procedures, concession awards, government tenders, subsidies, state or EU funding, or state-guaranteed loans amounted to least 75% of its total revenue in any of the preceding five financial years. As a result, enhanced scrutiny is expected, particularly in sectors that rely heavily on public funding, including defence and civil engineering.

Broad investigative powers

The NVVH will be vested with extensive investigatory powers. During the investigation, it may:

conduct unannounced and announced onsite inspections;

request information and documents;

interview individuals; and

examine the activities and transactions of companies.

Companies and individuals subject to an investigation will be required to cooperate with the authority. Failure to do so may result in significant fines, including penalties of up to HUF 5 billion (approx. EUR 14 million) for companies.

Importantly, the investigation itself does not qualify as an administrative proceeding. Except for decisions imposing a fine, the NVVH’s investigative activity cannot be directly challenged in administrative court.

Available enforcement measures

Based on its findings, the NVVH may take a range of enforcement actions. In particular, it may:

launch criminal proceedings where it has jurisdiction, or refer suspected offences to the competent authorities and request measures to preserve relevant assets;

bring civil claims to have contracts declared null and void and to reverse their legal and financial effects;

join civil proceedings already brought by another claimant where the NVVH could have brought the claim itself;

require the competent authorities responsible for overseeing the use of state or EU funds to initiate administrative proceedings; and

request tax audits and challenge unlawful administrative or tax decisions, as well as failures by the competent authorities to act.

Additionally, even before a freezing order is issued in criminal proceedings, the NVVH may place a company under public asset protection supervision where this is necessary to safeguard public assets. Within the scope of the supervisory decision, the appointed supervisor may monitor the company’s operations, countersign its property-related commitments, and decide matters falling within the competence of the company’s supreme decision-making body. Any property-related commitment made without the required countersignature will be null and void.

Next steps

The Act on the NVVH was published on 28 July 2026. The immediate focus will now be on building the organisation and developing its risk-assessment methodology. By the end of August 2026, parliament shall elect the NVVH’s president and vice-presidents for six-year terms. Once the authority has finalised its risk-assessment framework, it will be required to publish the methodology on its website.

Outlook The new legal framework is intended to strengthen the detection of and response to misconduct involving public assets. Businesses operating in sectors that are highly dependent on public spending should anticipate increased scrutiny and consider reviewing their compliance and governance frameworks in light of the NVVH’s forthcoming powers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.