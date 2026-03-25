The Next Reform Of EU Public Procurement: Strategic Implications For Luxembourg

The revision of the EU public procurement framework is underway. Although sometimes perceived as formalistic and restrictive, public procurement plays...

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The revision of the EU public procurement framework is underway. Although sometimes perceived as formalistic and restrictive, public procurement plays a central role in public investment: roughly one euro out of every seven spent in the EU economy is channeled through public procurement.

Unlike private buyers, public authorities must follow strict rules to ensure transparency, competition and equal treatment when awarding contracts for works, supplies and services. These rules also aim to promote cross-border participation, support policy objectives and ensure value for taxpayers’ money. The expected reform of the framework in 2026 may therefore create important opportunities for public procurement in Luxembourg.

The Current EU Framework

Awarding Public Contracts

EU public procurement rules are primarily set out in the 2014 Public Procurement Directives, which govern procurement in the public sector and in the utilities sectors (water, energy, transport and postal services). Separate legislation applies to procurement in the defense and security sectors, while the 2014 Concessions Directive establishes a lighter regime for services and works concessions.

These rules apply only to contracts above certain value thresholds. Member States retain some discretion when transposing the Directives into national law. They may introduce additional or more detailed provisions, provided that they do not reduce the level of protection granted under EU rules and respect the core EU principles of equal treatment, non-discrimination, transparency and proportionality.

Legal Remedies

Effective enforcement of procurement rules requires adequate legal remedies. The EU Remedies Directives establish minimum standards in this area. National review bodies must be able to adopt interim measures, annul unlawful decisions and award damages to harmed bidders.

A mandatory standstill period applies between the award decision and the signature of the contract. In addition, contracts concluded without the required publication of a call for tenders may be declared ineffective. Member States remain free to provide stronger forms of legal protection.

Implementation in Luxembourg

A Light-Touch Approach

Luxembourg transposed the EU Directives without introducing many additional national rules. Nevertheless, certain national particularities remain.

One example is the standardisation of tender documentation in the building, construction and infrastructure sectors. This approach generally helps to reduce transaction costs and administrative burdens for participants in these markets.

However, Luxembourg’s relatively light regulatory framework also presents certain limitations. For instance, national rules do not distinguish between “substantial” and “non-substantial” irregularities in tenders. As a result, contracting authorities may be required to exclude bids containing even minor issues, leaving little room for flexibility for negotiations in complex procedures.

Another notable feature is the general limitation of public contracts to a maximum duration of ten years. Although exceptions are possible, this restriction may complicate the use of longer-term contractual structures such as public-private partnerships (PPPs).

Limited Remedies?

Under EU law, unsuccessful bidders generally have ten days to challenge an award decision before the contract is signed if they wish to preserve the possibility of ultimately obtaining the contract.

In Luxembourg, however, tenderers seeking the suspension of an award decision must satisfy particularly strict admissibility conditions. These requirements may limit the effectiveness of judicial protection as guaranteed under EU law. At the same time, Luxembourg courts often rely on case law from other Member States, providing opportunities to practitioners.

The Upcoming Reform

The European Commission has launched a review of the 2014 Public Procurement Directives. After more than a decade, the framework must adapt to new economic, technological and geopolitical realities.

Digitalisation is one of the key drivers of reform. Developments such as artificial intelligence increase the need for transparency and oversight in procurement procedures, while also encouraging the modernisation of electronic procurement systems as part of a broader “digital-first” approach.

At the same time, the geopolitical environment has changed significantly. Competitiveness, economic security and strategic autonomy have become central policy objectives for the European Union, and these priorities are likely to shape the next generation of procurement rules.

The Commission’s evaluation of the current framework echoes a common concern among practitioners: the need for less formalism and greater flexibility in procurement procedures, for the benefit of both contracting authorities and bidders.

Two priorities already stand out.

First, simplification is expected to be a central objective. The reform aims to deliver faster and more flexible procurement procedures with reduced administrative burdens. Similar ambitions existed in the 2014 reform, and stakeholders will be watching closely to see whether this time simplification becomes a practical reality.

Second, the EU is increasingly exploring ways to promote “Made in EU” technologies and products through public procurement. How such preferences will be incorporated into procurement rules remains uncertain and politically sensitive. There is already concern that additional policy requirements could undermine the objective of simplification.

At the same time, policymakers will continue to pursue broader policy objectives, environmental, social and innovation goals through criteria by increasing the role of non-price criteria in the evaluation of tenders.

The regulatory landscape is also becoming more complex as procurement-related provisions increasingly appear in sector-specific legislation.

For example, the proposed Industrial Accelerator Act, presented by the Commission on 4 March 2026, seeks to support industrialization and decarbonisation in strategic sectors. Among other measures, it aims to foster lead markets by introducing EU-origin or low-carbon requirements in public procurement and public support schemes.

Similarly, under the Net-Zero Industry Regulation, contracting authorities must apply minimum environmental sustainability requirements when procuring certain clean technologies, including solar panels, wind turbines and hydrogen solutions.

Contracting authorities and economic operators will therefore need to navigate an increasingly interconnected set of legal instruments extending beyond the procurement directives themselves.

The defence sector is also concerned. A revision of the 2009 Defence Procurement Directive has been announced in response to the evolving European security environment following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Strengthening Europe’s defence industrial base has become a strategic priority, and procurement rules will need to support this objective.

Preparing for the Next Generation of Procurement Rules

As the EU prepares to reform its public procurement framework, contracting authorities and economic operators should anticipate a period of significant change. The next generation of procurement rules will aim to simplify procedures while aligning public purchasing with broader strategic objectives.

Although Luxembourg represents a relatively small procurement market in absolute terms, public contracts remain essential in sectors such as infrastructure, construction, IT services and public utilities. Public procurement therefore continues to offer an important gateway for companies seeking access to publicly funded projects.

The upcoming reform also offers an opportunity for Luxembourg to revisit certain national particularities of its procurement framework. Adjustments may help address some of the practical challenges identified by practitioners while building upon the evolving EU framework.

This will be particularly relevant as Luxembourg undertakes increasingly complex public investments, including initiatives linked to its Defence Space Strategy and major developments in satellite communications.

For Luxembourg stakeholders, the reform of EU procurement law is therefore not merely a technical legislative update, but a strategic development that may shape public investment and market opportunities in the years ahead.

This article was first published by AGEFI.

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