Thailand Expands Fast-Track Cybersecurity And Defense Procurement

Thailand has expanded the circumstances under which state agencies may bypass competitive bidding procedures to address urgent security challenges. On November 28, 2025, Thailand's Ministry of Finance published the Ministerial Regulation Determining Cases of Procurement by Specific Method (No. 6) B.E. 2568 in the Royal Gazette, introducing a new pathway for procuring supplies and services needed to address cyber and military threats that may affect the stability of government agencies or the nation. For technology vendors, cybersecurity firms, and defense contractors, this regulatory change creates immediate opportunities to engage directly with government buyers facing urgent security challenges.

New Fast-Track Category for Security Threats

The regulation amends Thailand's Public Procurement and Supplies Management Act B.E. 2560 (2017) to add a new category of procurement that qualifies for the "specific method"—a noncompetitive, direct selection process. Previously, agencies could use this expedited method only in limited circumstances, such as emergencies, cases with proprietary technology requirements, or national security operations. The new provision explicitly covers procurement of supplies related to preventing or resolving cyber or military threats that could impact the stability of a state agency or the country.

This addition recognizes the urgent nature of modern security challenges, where competitive bidding timelines may leave agencies vulnerable during critical threat windows. State agencies dealing with active cyberattacks, preparing defensive measures against anticipated threats, or responding to military security concerns can now move directly to negotiate with qualified vendors rather than conducting lengthy public tender processes.

Vendor Considerations

Vendors offering cybersecurity solutions now have a regulatory avenue to work directly with government clients when stability concerns are present. These solutions include threat detection systems, anti-ransomware tools, incident response services, firewalls, and security consulting. Similarly, defense contractors providing military equipment or specialized security supplies can pursue direct engagement channels where traditional procurement methods would create unacceptable delays.

Procuring agencies will need to demonstrate that the procurement relates to preventing or resolving a genuine cyber or military threat to stability. Therefore, vendors should be prepared to show how their solutions address the specific security challenges the agency faces, as well as why direct engagement serves the government's urgent needs.

Similarly, vendors approaching and building relationships with government clients should be able to emphasize response speed, proven effectiveness in similar threat environments, and the urgency factors that justify bypassing competitive procedures.

