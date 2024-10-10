Gibraltar, The Gateway To Global Success: Set Up Your Business In Gibraltar And Live Anywhere

Entrepreneurs and businesses looking for a strategic location in which to base their operations can take advantage of Gibraltar's flexible rules on corporate residence to set up a highly tax efficient international business structure.

And while your business can be based in Gibraltar, you can manage and operate it from anywhere in the world. There are no specific residency requirements for directors or shareholders of a Gibraltar company.

Companies can be registered in Gibraltar by both residents and non-residents, but to be considered resident for tax purposes in Gibraltar, the 'management and control' of its business must be exercised from Gibraltar.

Gibraltar resident companies pay a low standard rate of corporation tax – 15% of profits – but are taxed on a territorial basis, such that only income that is "accrued in and derived in Gibraltar" is taxed in Gibraltar. Therefore, a company that is resident in Gibraltar, but derives all profits from outside the jurisdiction, will not be liable to pay tax on this income. It is also worth noting that Gibraltar does not levy VAT, death duties, capital gains tax, gift, inheritance or capital transfer taxes.

"Gibraltar is known for its business-friendly environment," said Sovereign Trust Gibraltar Head of Business Development Ejaz Niazi. "The process of setting up a company is straightforward and efficient, with minimal bureaucracy and a transparent regulatory framework."

Sovereign is a leading independent global corporate and financial services provider with over three decades of experience in the Gibraltar market. Sovereign Trust Gibraltar can assist you to select the most effective and efficient legal entity for your business, and will then form and register that entity in line with local requirements, as follows:

Company Formation

You can incorporate a company in Gibraltar as a non-resident without having to physically visit Gibraltar.

A Gibraltar company is required to have at least one shareholder, who can reside from anywhere in the world.

A Gibraltar company is required to have at least one director, who can reside from anywhere in the world.

There is no minimum capital requirement for a Gibraltar private company.

You will need to appoint a local registered agent or corporate service provider to handle the incorporation and ongoing compliance requirements.

Taxation

Gibraltar offers attractive tax benefits, including a standard corporate tax rate of 15% on profits.

Gibraltar does not levy VAT, death duties, capital gains tax, gift, inheritance or capital transfer taxes.

Sovereign offers a comprehensive range of services designed to support businesses at every stage of their journey. In addition to our company incorporation and domiciliary services, we can offer in-house bookkeeping, accounting and HR services to clients. Sovereign Tax Services, our Gibraltar-based tax advisory and tax compliance firm, also specialises in Gibraltar taxation and provides tax support to individuals and companies, both resident and non-resident.

As can be seen, Gibraltar offers numerous advantages as a platform on which to structure an international business. With the support of the Sovereign Group, you can set up and manage your business seamlessly in Gibraltar while operating from anywhere in the world.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.