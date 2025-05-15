Pioneering Crypto Regulation In Gibraltar (Video)

ISOLAS LLP are proud to be part of a working group alongside the HM Government of Gibraltar, The Hon Nigel Feetham KC MP, the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, and industry leader Bullish – that will develop the world's first regulatory approach to crypto clearing, applying existing financial services principles to a new kind of market activity.

Read more in the official announcement from Bullish here:

This initiative marks a significant milestone in building on Gibraltar's established regime to regulate clearing activity for digital assets, mirroring structures found in traditional finance but tailored to the nuances of the digital asset space.

Our involvement underscores ISOLAS LLP's commitment to shaping the future of fintech and blockchain regulation.

To help explain why this matters, we have created a short video featuring our Senior Partner, The Hon Albert Isola CBE, former Minister for Digital and Financial Services, sharing insights on this first-of-its-kind development.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.