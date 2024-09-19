ESG Update - 2024

ISOLAS LLP is pleased to announce that we have lowered our overall carbon footprint over the last three years. Over 3 consecutive years of reporting – 2021, 2022 and 2023- our reports show that each year, our level of metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent is lowering.

We are proud to see that our annual greenhouse gas emissions have dropped by over one third overall, and in some areas reduced emissions by an impressive 72% (in aircon usage) and 45% (in staff commutes).

All reports were conducted in line with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change's UNFCC Climate Neutral Initiative and ISO 14064:2018. Please see our data below, which we believe, speaks for itself.

Total Emissions

The firm's total annual greenhouse gas emissions fell from 253 mtCO2e (2021) to 153 mtCO2e (2023), a decrease of approximately 39% (100 mtCO2e) from the baseline year.

Emissions by Source

Source Baseline Year Latest Year Change Electricity 83 60 -27% A/C 78 22 -72% Staff commutes 40 22 -45% Business air travel 10 6 -37% Company vehicles 10 11 -12% Purchased goods 22 22 -0% Water supply 10 9 -7%

