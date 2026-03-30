LD Hamburg, March 24, 2026, Procedural Order, UPC_CFI_1049/2025

The applicable version of the RoP is determined by the filing date of the action, not by the date of subsequent procedural steps (Art. 5 of the Administrative Committee’s decision of 4 November 2025)

BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.

Article Insights

Antje Weise’s articles from Bardehle Pagenberg are most popular: in European Union Bardehle Pagenberg are most popular: within Transport topic(s)

1 Key takeaways

The applicable version of the RoP is determined by the filing date of the action, not by the date of subsequent procedural steps (Art. 5 of the Administrative Committee’s decision of 4 November 2025)

According to Art. 5 of the Administrative Committee’s decision of 4 November 2025, the revised rules re. the Table of Court Fees, and the Guidelines for recoverable costs only apply only to actions filed after 31 December 2025. Actions filed before that date remain governed by the prior (2025) version of the RoP.

A 60% reimbursement of court fees is granted when an action is terminated before closure of the written procedure (R. 370.9 (b)(i) RoP)

The Claimant withdrew its infringement action before the closure of the written procedure. The Court found the request for reimbursement of court fees of 60% justified pursuant to R. 370.9 RoP (2025) in conjunction with R. 370.9 lit. (b)(i) RoP (2025).

2 Division

Local Division Hamburg

3 UPC number

UPC_CFI_1049/2025

4 Type of proceedings

Infringement action

5 Parties

Claimant: BTL Medizintechnik GmbH

Defendant: Lexter Microelectronic Engineering Systems S.L.

6 Patent(s)

EP 4 426 414

7 Body of legislation / Rules

R. 370 RoP, Art. 5 of the Administrative Committee’s decision of 4 November 2025

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.