LD Mannheim, June 3, 2025, Order, UPC_CFI_365/2023

1. Key takeaways

Pre-emptive enforcement warning rejected

Applications for advance warnings of penalties for non-compliance are likely to be rejected if the court has already exercised discretion on enforcement.

The claimant's request for a warning of daily penalties was denied, as the court had already decided not to set such terms in the main proceedings.

Time period for the provision of accounting and amount of penalty to be addressed in application to impose penalties.

Critics on timing and the provision of information in enforcement proceedings need to be addressed in an application to impose penalties if the court has exercised its discretion not to include respective requirements in its order

2. Division

Local Division Mannheim

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_365/2023, App_20512/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Post-judgment enforcement (application for enforcement warning)

5. Parties

Claimant: FUJIFILM Corporation

Defendants: Kodak GmbH, Kodak Graphic Communications GmbH, Kodak Holding GmbH

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 511 174

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 191 RoP, Art. 67 UPCA

To view the full article please click here.