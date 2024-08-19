1. Key takeaways
Admissibility of (later) applications for amendments
Amended application for amendment is new application for amendment
Territorial limitation of an Application to Amend only to be considered if there are objective reasons therefor
2. Division
LD Duesseldorf
3. UPC number
UPC_CFI_355/2023
4. Type of proceedings
Infringement Proceedings
Counterclaim for Revocation
Application to Amend
5. Parties
Claimant: FUJIFILM Corporation
Defendants: Kodak GmbH, Kodak Graphic Communications GmbH, Kodak Holding GmbH
6. Patent(s)
EP 3 594 009
7. Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 30, 263 RoP, Art. 34 UPCA
