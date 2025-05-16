LD Munich, April 14, 2025, Procedural Order Concerning R. 303 RoP, UPC_CFI_149/2025

The Court may separate proceedings involving multiple defendants, but such decisions are made on a case-by-case basis, considering procedural efficiency and fairness to all parties.

1. Key takeaways

Separation of proceedings is at the Court's discretion (Rule 303(2) RoP).

Joint proceedings are favored for procedural economy, especially when claims involve the same infringing embodiment.

In this case, hearing the claims against all defendants together promotes efficiency as they relate to the same allegedly infringing product.

Additionally, the plaintiff's allegation of the fifth defendant's role as a logistics provider for others suggests potential collaborative infringement, making a joint trial more practical.

While delays caused by joint proceedings are acknowledged, they are not considered “unreasonable disadvantages” if attributable to the plaintiff's actions.

The Court recognizes that the plaintiff might experience delays due to the joint proceedings.

However, the blame for these delays is placed on the plaintiff's initial misidentification of the fifth defendant. The Court argues that a separate complaint against the correctly identified party from the outset could have prevented this delay.

2. Division

Local Division Munich

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_149/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement action

5. Parties

Claimant: Headwater Research LLC

Defendant(s): Motorola Mobility LLC, Motorola International Sales LLC, Motorola Mobility Germany GmbH, Digital River Ireland, Ltd., Flextronics International Europe B.V.

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 110 069

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 303(2) RoP

