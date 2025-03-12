LD Düsseldorf, March 04, 2025, Order, UPC_CFI_115/2024, UPC_CFI_377/2024

Key takeaways

Denial of additional written submissions (R. 36 RoP)

The judge-rapporteur can permit additional submissions only if a justified request is made before the conclusion of the written procedure.

The court denied both parties' requests for additional written submissions due to non-compliance with procedural rules.

Timing and justification of requests (R. 36 RoP)

The claimant's request was untimely, made two months after receiving the defendant's reply, and lacked substantial justification.

Division

Local Division Düsseldorf

UPC number

UPC_CFI_115/2024 and UPC_CFI_377/2024

Type of proceedings

Infringement and Revocation Action

Parties

Hartmann Packaging A/S

vs.

Omni-Pac Ekco GmbH

Omni-Pac GmbH

Patent(s)

EP 2 755 901

Jurisdictions

Unified Patent Court

Body of legislation / Rules

R. 36 RoP, R. 30.1(b) RoP

self

2025-03-04-LD_Duesseldorf_UPC_CFI_1152024_3772024 Download

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.