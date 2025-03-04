ARTICLE
4 March 2025

LD Munich, February 25, 2025, Reimbursement Of Court Fees, UPC_CFI_208/2023, UPC_CFI_220/2024, UPC_CFI_221/2024

Reimbursement of Court fees should be proportionate to efforts already made by the Court...
Germany Intellectual Property
1. Key takeaways

Reimbursement of Court fees should be proportionate to efforts already made by the Court

The purpose of R. 370.9 (b) and (e) RoP on reimbursement of fees in case of a withdrawal of an action is to ensure that the reimbursement is proportionate to the efforts already made by the Court.

A complex patent infringement dispute can lead to a decrease of reimbursed Court fees

A complex patent infringement dispute which the parties have conducted very extensively up to the withdrawal of the infringement action and counterclaim, which has therefore caused exceptionally high, far above-average workload for the Court is an "exceptional case" within the meaning of R. 370.9 (e) RoP.

Such an exceptionally high workload can be based on a high number of workflows, e.g. infringement action, counterclaim, application to amend the patent and multiple confidentiality requests within the proceedings.

2. Division

Local Division Munich

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_208/2023

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement proceedings (infringement action and counterclaim for revocation), Procedural order

5. Parties

Claimant: Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Defendants: Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd., OROPE Germany GmbH (UPC_CFI_208/2023 and UPC_CFI_221/2024)

Defendants: Xiaomi (several entities), Odiporo GmbH, Shamrock Mobile GmbH (UPC_CFI_220/2024)

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 197 132 (UPC_CFI_208/2023)

EP 3 024 163 (UPC_CFI_220/2024 and UPC_CFI_221/2024)

7. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 333, 370.9 (b) and (e) RoP

2025-02-25-LD_Munich-UPC_CFI_220_2024-UPC_CFI_221_2024 Download

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

