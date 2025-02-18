ARTICLE
18 February 2025

LD Munich, February 12, 2025, Procedural Order, UPC_CFI_714/2024

A case is not "pending before a division of the Court of First Instance" pursuant to Art. 33(2) UPCA, if it is pending in the appeal instance. It is pending before the Court of Appeal if the appeal was filed there.
Germany Intellectual Property
Anita Peter
1. Key takeaways

LD Munich competent to hear an infringement action, although appeal before the Court of Appeal is pending between the same parties regarding an action for provisional measures based on the same patent that was filed in first instance with the LD Düsseldorf

2. Division

LD Munich

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_714/2024, App_67626/2024, ORD_68717/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Preliminary objection

5. Parties

Claimant: biolitec Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Defendants: 1. Light Guide Optics Germany GmbH, 2. S.I.A. LIGHTGUIDE International

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 685 783

7. Jurisdictions

Place jurisdictions

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 33(2) UPCA

Authors
Photo of Anita Peter
Anita Peter
