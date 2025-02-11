LD Mannheim, January 31, 2015, Decision Of First Instance (Infringement Proceedings And Counterclaim For Revocation), UPC_CFI_340/2023

1. Key takeaways

In view of the lack of patentability, the admissible infringement action is unfounded without the need for a judicial review of the infringement allegation required.

After the court has dealt with the interpretation of the patent-in-suit and established the invalidity of the patent-in-suit, it dismissed the infringement action without further ado.

Both the examination of validity and the examination of the question of infringement both require the (uniform) interpretation of the patent-in-suit.

2. Division

LD Mannheim

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_340/2023

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement Proceedings and Counterclaim for Revocation

5. Parties

Rematec GmbH & Co KG (Plaintiff in infringement action)

Europe Forestry B.V. (Defendant in infringement action)

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 548 648

7. Jurisdictions

Unified Patent Court

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 32 (1) (a) UPCA, Art. 32 (1) (e) UPCA

