11 February 2025

LD Mannheim, January 31, 2015, Decision Of First Instance (Infringement Proceedings And Counterclaim For Revocation), UPC_CFI_340/2023

After the court has dealt with the interpretation of the patent-in-suit and established the invalidity of the patent-in-suit, it dismissed the infringement action without further ado.
Germany Intellectual Property
Ralf Heddergott and Nadine Westermeyer
1. Key takeaways

In view of the lack of patentability, the admissible infringement action is unfounded without the need for a judicial review of the infringement allegation required.

Both the examination of validity and the examination of the question of infringement both require the (uniform) interpretation of the patent-in-suit.

2. Division

LD Mannheim

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_340/2023

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement Proceedings and Counterclaim for Revocation

5. Parties

Rematec GmbH & Co KG (Plaintiff in infringement action)

Europe Forestry B.V. (Defendant in infringement action)

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 548 648

7. Jurisdictions

Unified Patent Court

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 32 (1) (a) UPCA, Art. 32 (1) (e) UPCA

Ralf Heddergott
Nadine Westermeyer
