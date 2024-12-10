LD Düsseldorf, November 29, 2024, Procedural Order Rejecting Submission, UPC_CFI_355/2023

1. Key takeaways
Absent a reasoned request, and consequently a decision allowing further submissions, the Court will rejcect any submissions made after the stipulated periods.
Pursuant to R. 36 RoP, the judge-rapporteur may, on a reasoned
request by a party, allow further written submissions to be
exchanged within a period to be specified.
In the case at hand, the Defendants did not make a reasoned request and the judge-rapporteur did not allow further written submissions to be exchanged.
In the light of the foregoing, the Court ordered to disregard the written submissions contained in a late-filed brief.
2. Division
Local Division Düsseldorf
3. UPC number
UPC_CFI_355/2023
App_63445/2024
4. Type of proceedings
Procedural Order in main proceedings
5. Parties
CLAIMANT:
FUJIFILM Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)
DEFENDANTS:
- Kodak GmbH (Stuttgart, Germany)
- Kodak Graphic Communications GmbH (Stuttgart, Germany)
- Kodak Holding GmbH (Stuttgart, Germany)
6. Patent(s)
EP 3 594 009
7. Body of legislation / Rules
Rules 9.2, 36 RoP
