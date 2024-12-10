LD Düsseldorf, November 29, 2024, Procedural Order Rejecting Submission, UPC_CFI_355/2023

1. Key takeaways

Absent a reasoned request, and consequently a decision allowing further submissions, the Court will rejcect any submissions made after the stipulated periods.

Pursuant to R. 36 RoP, the judge-rapporteur may, on a reasoned request by a party, allow further written submissions to be exchanged within a period to be specified.

In the case at hand, the Defendants did not make a reasoned request and the judge-rapporteur did not allow further written submissions to be exchanged.

In the light of the foregoing, the Court ordered to disregard the written submissions contained in a late-filed brief.

2. Division

Local Division Düsseldorf

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_355/2023

App_63445/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Procedural Order in main proceedings

5. Parties

CLAIMANT:

FUJIFILM Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

DEFENDANTS:

Kodak GmbH (Stuttgart, Germany) Kodak Graphic Communications GmbH (Stuttgart, Germany) Kodak Holding GmbH (Stuttgart, Germany)

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 594 009

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rules 9.2, 36 RoP

2024-11-29 UPC_CFI_355_2023 App_63445_2024_en Download

