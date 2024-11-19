Court Of Appeal, November 12, 2024, Order Concerning The Jurisdiction Of The Unified Patent Court (Art. 83 UPCA), UPC_CoA_489/2023, UPC_CoA_500/2023

1. Key takeaways

If a patent has been opted out of the jurisdiction of the UPC, this opt-out can only be validly withdrawn, if no action according to Art. 32 UPCA concerning the relevant patent has commenced at a national court since June 1, 2023

The term "action" in Art. 83 UPCA refers not only to infringement and revocation actions, but to all actions mentioned in Art. 32 UPCA over which the UPC has jurisdiction.

Considering the wording, structure, object and purpose of Art. 83 UPCA as a whole, the sentence "Unless an action has already been brought before a national court" in Art. 83 (4) UPCA must be understood to refer to an action brought before a national court during the transitional regime.

With this decision, it is now clear that patents that were opted out can still be made fit for assertion before the UPC by withdrawing the opt-out, even if proceedings before a national court had been brought before June 1, 2023. Actions before national courts brought prior to June 1, 2023 (i.e., the beginning of the transitional period), whether still pending or not, do not stand in the way of an effective withdrawal of an opt-out.

2. Division

Court of Appeal

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_489/2023, APL_596007/2023, UPC_CoA_500/2023, APL_596892/2023

4. Type of proceedings

Place type of proceedings

5. Parties

Place parties

6. Patent(s)

AIM Sport Development AG

vs.

Supponor OY, Supponor Limited, Supponor SASU, Supponor Italia SRL, Supponor Espana SL

7. Jurisdictions

Court of First Instance was the Local Division Helsinki (ACT_545571/2023, ACT_551054/2023)

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 83 UPCA

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.