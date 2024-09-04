ARTICLE
4 September 2024

LD Munich, August 27, 2024, Order On Provisional Measures, UPC_CFI_74/2024

BP
Bardehle Pagenberg

Contributor

Bardehle Pagenberg logo
BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.
Explore Firm Details
In certain cases, there could be a direct infringement of a device claim if the patent infringer appropriates the actions of its customer in the sense of an "extended workbench"...
Germany Intellectual Property
Photo of Julia Bernatska
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

1. Key takeaways

Direct infringement of a device claim

  • In certain cases, there could be a direct infringement of a device claim if the patent infringer appropriates the actions of its customer in the sense of an "extended workbench" (in German: "verlängerte Werkbank") and it would be unreasonable to hold the infringer liable only for indirect patent infringement.
  • Due to the risk that the boundaries between the legal consequences of direct and indirect infringement are blurred, direct infringement of a device claim can only be assumed if a specifically outlined completion of the patent-compliant device can be expected with "certainty".
  • This is the case, for example, if a kit for assembly into a complete device is supplied by the customer including assembly instructions and the complete device does not function if it is assembled in a different way.
  • However, if it is possible that the customer produces a patent-compliant overall device, but at the same time there is a large number of deviating programming options and possibilities for assembling the hardware components, the necessary "certainty" is lacking.

Absolut ban vs. relativ ban in case of indirect infringement

For the decision between an absolut ban (unrestricted injunction) and a relativ ban (restricted injunction) in case of indirect infringement, it must be considered whether the risk of direct patent infringement by the customers of the indirect patent
infringer can be sufficiently averted by a relative ban, for example, on the basis of warning notice, and whether and with what effort it appears possible to redesign the product in such a way that it is no longer suitable for use according to the patent.

Validity in the PI proceedings: Three best arguments of the opponent

In proceedings for provisional measures, it is not possible to fully examine all arguments raised against the validity of the patent . Rather, the number of arguments raised against the validity must generally be reduced to the three best arguments from the perspective of the opponent.

Urgency

LD Munich confirms its case lase regarding the urgency period of two months (contrary to LD Düsseldorf with the urgency period of one month).

Enforcement security

  • LD Munich decided that the enforcement security is necessary as the applicant is based in the US and , the defendant argued that proceedings for the recognition and enforcement of a foreign damages title in the US would result in considerable legal costs which, even if successful, would not have to be reimbursed under applicable US law.
  • Enforcement security is allowed only by means of a deposit, R. 211.5 RoP. A bank guarantee is not allowed to avoid the discussion of which bank is suitable as guarantor and which guarantee conditions appear to be sufficient to fulfill the purpose of the guarantee.

No decision on costs

There is generally no reason for a basic cost decision in the proceedings for provisional measures, if the proceedings for provisional measures are followed by proceedings on the merits.

2. Division

LD Munich

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_74/2024

4. Type of proceedings

First instance proceedings, Proceedings on provisional measures

5. Parties

Hand Held Products, Inc.

Scandit AG

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 866 051

7. Jurisdictions

Place jurisdictions

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 62 UPCA, Rule 206 RoP, Rule, 211 RoP, Art. 25 UPCA, Art. 26 UPCA

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Julia Bernatska
Julia Bernatska
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More