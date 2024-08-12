LD Munich, August 6, 2024, Application For Leave To Change Claim, UPC_CFI_41/2024

1. Key takeaways

Strict application of R. 263.1 RoP regarding a party's application for leave to change its claim

Pursuant to R. 263.2 RoP, leave shall not be granted if the party seeking the amendment cannot satisfy the Court that (a) the amendment could not have been made with reasonable diligence at an earlier stage and (b) the amendment will not unreasonably hinder the other party in the conduct of its action. Both requirements must be met independently. If either condition is not met, the Court's discretion is reduced to zero and it must refuse the application.

The burden of proof that both the requirements of R. 263.1 RoP and no grounds for exclusion under R. 263.2 RoP are met lies with the applicant.

2. Division

Local Division Munich

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_41/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement action

5. Parties

Applicant: Motorola Mobility LLC

Respondants: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Ericsson GmbH

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 780 758

7. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 263 RoP

