KI-Flash: DeepSeek AI - Navigating Legal & Cross-Cultural Challenges

Just published in the New York Law Journal: William A. Tanenbaum and Dr. Matthias Orthwein, LL. M. (Boston) examine the Chinese AI model DeepSeek's dual-edged implications for international business.
Their analysis covers:
- Impact of the Thomson Reuters fair use ruling on AI training data
- DeepSeek as insight tool for Chinese business perspectives
- Data confidentiality risks and corporate espionage concerns
- GDPR compliance challenges facing European operations
- Actionable guidance for corporate AI governance
Essential reading for cross-border businesses and legal
professionals navigating the evolving AI landscape.
