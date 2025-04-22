ARTICLE
22 April 2025

KI-Flash: DeepSeek AI - Navigating Legal & Cross-Cultural Challenges

Just published in the New York Law Journal: William A. Tanenbaum and Dr. Matthias Orthwein, LL. M. (Boston) examine the Chinese AI model DeepSeek's dual-edged implications for international business.
Germany Technology
Matthias Orthwein

Their analysis covers:

  • Impact of the Thomson Reuters fair use ruling on AI training data
  • DeepSeek as insight tool for Chinese business perspectives
  • Data confidentiality risks and corporate espionage concerns
  • GDPR compliance challenges facing European operations
  • Actionable guidance for corporate AI governance

Essential reading for cross-border businesses and legal professionals navigating the evolving AI landscape.

Read the full article here.

