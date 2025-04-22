KI-Flash: DeepSeek AI - Navigating Legal & Cross-Cultural Challenges

Just published in the New York Law Journal: William A. Tanenbaum and Dr. Matthias Orthwein, LL. M. (Boston) examine the Chinese AI model DeepSeek's dual-edged implications for international business.

Their analysis covers:

Impact of the Thomson Reuters fair use ruling on AI training data

DeepSeek as insight tool for Chinese business perspectives

Data confidentiality risks and corporate espionage concerns

GDPR compliance challenges facing European operations

Actionable guidance for corporate AI governance

